Trump Slams Nancy Pelosi's 'Scam Impeachment' in Christmas Message

President Donald Trump issued a pair of scathing Christmas tweets on Thursday attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the “scam impeachment” conducted by the House of Representatives.

“Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with ‘no pressure.’ She said it must be ‘bipartisan & overwhelming,’ but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!” Trump tweeted.

On Christmas Eve, Trump participated in a video teleconference with members of the military. When the conference ended, he took some questions from the media and was asked about Pelosi’s comments that she would hold up the articles of impeachment from getting to the Senate.

Pelosi had said she wanted to know more about how the Senate would conduct its trial on the charges the House passed last week before she would formally move the two articles out of House control and over to the Republican-controlled Senate.

Trump initially responded by citing the strength of his popularity, according to a White House media pool report.

“Well, all I know is my poll numbers are the highest they’ve ever been. Our fundraising in the Republican Party is the highest it’s ever been,” Trump said.

Trump then said Pelosi was motived by partisan antagonism.

“She hates the Republican Party. She hates all of the people that voted for me and the Republican Party. And she’s desperate to do — look, she got thrown out of Speaker once before. She lost like 63 seats — 61 or 63 — a tremendous, a record-setting number of seats. I think it’s going to happen again,” the president continued.

Trump said Pelosi is harming the nation.

“She’s doing a tremendous disservice to the country. She’s not doing a good job. And some people think that she’s — she doesn’t know what she’s doing. A lot of people think that. A lot of people have said it,” he said.

Trump went on to say the impeachment process had been rigged against him from the start.

“People remember: They treated us very unfairly. They didn’t give us due process. They didn’t give us a lawyer. They didn’t give us anything. Now they come to the Senate and they want everything,” he said. “If you look back just two weeks — just look back at what they did. But over a long period of time, look at what they did. We weren’t entitled to witnesses. We weren’t entitled to lawyers. We sat in a basement. They would leak everything. They would leak it. We weren’t entitled to do anything. They would leak selectively, with a sick, corrupt politician named Schiff. He’s a corrupt politician.

“No, they treated us worse than anybody has been treated, from a legal standpoint, in the history of the United States. That’s never happened before, where you can’t have a lawyer, you can’t have a witness, you can’t have time.

“You didn’t have — even recently, when they had the constitutional lawyers, they got three lawyers; we got one. Fortunately, our one lawyer was better than their three. And we also had a much better case. We had — we have a perfect case. I say it again: We have a perfect case. They had no case.

The president expressed his optimism that the Senate trial would contrast starkly with the partisan process in the House.

“So now they get to the Senate. And now we have the majority, and it’s up to Mitch McConnell. And we have the majority, and now they want McConnell to do wonderful things for them. I mean, he’s going to do what he wants to do. Very smart guy, very good guy, and a very fair guy. But they treated us very unfairly and now they want fair — fairness in the Senate. They ought to look back at the last year to see how they’ve hurt this country,” he said.

Trump also addressed the beginnings of the FBI’s investigation of his campaign in 2016.

“Tremendous amounts of information are being written about, even by the fake news, concerning FISA, concerning dirty cops — the people that started this whole thing. What they’ve done to this country is incredible. And hopefully, it’s going to be taken care of. The Attorney General is working and everybody is working. But if you just go — because I like to stay out of it, and I do stay out of it — if you just go by what you see in the papers, it’s incredible what’s going on. We had dirty cops. We had people spying on my campaign,” Trump said.

“They did terrible things, the likes of which have never been done in the history of our country. It’s very sad.”

