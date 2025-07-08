Trump Uses AOC to Skewer 'Palestinian Senator' Schumer: 'That Stupid Guy...'

President Donald Trump used a Cabinet meeting Tuesday to rip into Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, mocking the longtime New York Democrat as a “Palestinian” who’s abandoned his Jewish identity.

The remarks came after a reporter praised Trump for his leadership during the devastating Central Texas floods.

Trump interrupted the question to take a direct jab at Schumer.

“I saw a Palestinian senator, his name is Schumer. He’s a great Palestinian. No, he’s a Palestinian. He’s become a Palestinian, he’s abandoned the Jews,” Trump said, prompting laughter from those in the room.

“But I saw him say, ‘It’s Trump’s fault. Yeah, yeah, that’s right. It’s Trump’s fault.’”

Trump: "I got a Palestinian senator."

He's not referring to Rashida Tlaib or Justin Amash — but to Democrat Chuck Schumer, accusing him of "abandoning the Jews."#Trump #ChuckSchumer #Palestine #USPolitics pic.twitter.com/Ojnv4ViIiq — News Ware🌐 (@24Newsware) July 8, 2025

Trump also took a dig at Schumer by comparing him to the character of a pathological liar played by Jon Lovitz on “Saturday Night Live” throughout the 1980s.

“He was actually — did you ever see Jon Lovitz, The Liar?” Trump asked. “Where he goes, ‘Yeah, yeah, I went to Harvard. That’s right.’ Because this was Schumer.”

Trump continued the takedown by suggesting Schumer’s time in the Senate might be running out.

“I actually saw that stupid guy try and blame it on me, and I said, ‘Man, that’s a tough one to take,’” Trump said.

“But his career is limited, because I hear AOC’s gonna beat him,” Trump added, referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of Schumer’s fellow New York Democrats and a potential threat to his seat.

“And she’s no bargain either, by the way,” Trump concluded.

The dig came just months after a poll found that Democratic voters in New York might agree that Ocasio-Cortez is a better choice to represent them in the Senate.

A March survey by Data for Progress found that 55 percent of likely Democratic voters in the state would support Ocasio-Cortez over Schumer.

Only 36 percent said they would vote to re-elect the Senate minority leader.

Schumer, first elected in 1998, has held his seat for more than a quarter-century.

He became the top Democrat in the chamber in 2017.

Ocasio-Cortez has not officially announced a primary challenge, but has repeatedly criticized Schumer for not going far enough to appease progressives.

