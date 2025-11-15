Trump's DOJ Steps in to Stop Newsom's 'Racially Gerrymandered' Congressional Map with Lawsuit

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that it is suing Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Secretary of State Shirley Weber over the state’s newly adopted congressional map, which creates as many as five additional Democratic House seats ahead of the midterms.

California voters on Nov. 4 approved Proposition 50 to suspend the state’s independent redistricting commission and enact a partisan map backed by Newsom. The Justice Department is joining a lawsuit filed last week by the California Republican Party, which alleged that the Democrat-backed plan mandates racially gerrymandered congressional districts in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

“California’s redistricting scheme is a brazen power grab that tramples on civil rights and mocks the democratic process,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. “Governor Newsom’s attempt to entrench one-party rule and silence millions of Californians will not stand.”

California Democrats are openly gerrymandering by race in this case. That’s immoral and illegal. https://t.co/rRcJl9I9K0 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) November 13, 2025

The ballot measure was approved by nearly 65 percent of voters, according to NBC News, after proponents poured over $100 million into the campaign to sway the vote.

The Justice Department alleged that there is “substantial evidence” that suggests that the state legislature created a new map in which “Latino demographics and racial considerations predominated, in violation of the Equal Protection Clause.”

“Race cannot be used as a proxy to advance political interests, but that is precisely what the California General Assembly did with Prop 50,” Jesus A. Osete, principal deputy assistant attorney general for Civil Rights, remarked. “Californians were sold an illegal, racially gerrymandered map, but the U.S. Constitution prohibits its use in 2026 and beyond.”

Republicans currently hold nine of California’s 52 House seats. Under Proposition 50, that number could fall to four seats, or just 8 percent of the state’s delegation.

“These losers lost at the ballot box and soon they will also lose in court,” Newsom’s press office posted on social media in response to the suit.

These losers lost at the ballot box and soon they will also lose in court. https://t.co/SVsEFmFrbc — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 13, 2025

Newsom’s office responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment with the same message.

“The race-based gerrymandered maps passed by the California legislature are unlawful and unconstitutional,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California said. “California is free to draw congressional maps, but they may not be drawn based on race.”

California Republicans previously sued to keep Proposition 50 off the ballot, but the state Supreme Court dismissed the case.

The lawsuit marks the latest flashpoint in a national redistricting battle as both parties seek additional congressional seats before the 2026 midterms.

Republican-led legislatures in Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina have approved new congressional maps in special sessions, creating a combined seven additional Republican-leaning seats at President Donald Trump’s urging. Ohio, which was constitutionally required to adopt a new map, approved updated districts on Oct. 31 that could give Republicans two additional seats in 2026.

