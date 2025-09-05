Share
Sponsored
Boom towns could be popping up across the United States - one in Superior, Arizona.
Boom towns could be popping up across the United States - one in Superior, Arizona. (Paradigm Press)

Trump's 'Secret' Plan for 10 New American Cities Starts HERE

 By Sponsored Content  September 5, 2025 at 7:01am
Share

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like those presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits The Western Journal. We appreciate your support!)

While San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles collectively lost nearly a million residents, something remarkable is happening in America’s forgotten towns.

Places like Superior, Arizona — population 3,000 — where a perfect storm of opportunity is brewing:

  1. It sits on federal land that could be the first target for Trump’s “Freedom Cities” initiative.

  2. A vast copper deposit is on track to be approved nearby.

  3. A massive migration of Americans seeking affordable living is already underway.

Former CIA and Treasury advisor Jim Rickards believes this confluence of factors will trigger an economic boom unseen since the late 1800s.

“What’s happening here isn’t just about housing,” Rickards said. “We’re looking at potentially the greatest transfer of wealth in American history.”

The implications are staggering.

Americans who position themselves early could see massive wealth as these new boom towns emerge.

We’ve documented everything in our exclusive interview with Rickards, which you can watch, free of charge, right here.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Sponsored Content
This content was developed by The Western Journal's creative studio in collaboration with one of our trusted partners.




Trump's 'Secret' Plan for 10 New American Cities Starts HERE
REVOLUTIONARY 8-Pound Solar Generator is HERE!
President Trump Orders Stockpiling of Critical Medications – Here's One Way to Get What You Need
One Way To Get Free from Credit Card Interest – Pay 0% Until 2027
Government Insider: 'Massive Wealth Transfer Could Begin Sept. 1'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation