Tucker Carlson Returns to Moscow After Being Stonewalled by the US Government

Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that he returned to Russia for an interview with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, after the Biden administration blocked his efforts to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In February, Carlson sat down with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for a controversial interview in which Carlson was criticized for not pushing back against Putin’s comments, including those about the war in Ukraine.

In a post to X on Tuesday, Carlson wrote, “We’re back in Moscow. Here’s why”

“In the weeks since we left Russia, Moscow, where we are now, in February after interviewing Vladimir Putin, we’ve watched from the United States as the Biden administration has driven the U.S. ever closer to a nuclear conflict with Russia, the country that possesses the world’s largest nuclear arsenal. It has accelerated ever since, and it’s reached its apogee so far in the weeks after Trump’s election. He’s now the president-elect,” Carlson said in a video he posted.

“In that time, just a few weeks ago, the Biden administration, American military personnel launched missiles into mainland Russia and killed at least a dozen Russian soldiers,” Carlson said.

The Biden administration approved the use of American-made missiles with a longer range. No official reports have been made saying that U.S. troops were directly involved.

“So we are, unbeknownst to most Americans, in a hot war with Russia, an undeclared war, a war you did not vote for and that most Americans don’t want, but it is ongoing,” Carlson said.

Carlson said the war has the potential to morph into a nuclear holocaust.

“Because of that war, because of the fact that the U.S. military is killing Russians in Russia right now, we are closer to nuclear war than at any time in history, far closer than we were during the Cuban Missile Crisis,” he said. “That would mean the elimination of Russia, the United States, and most of the rest of the world.”

“We felt there must be someone behind the scenes in Washington working to make sure that this conflict doesn’t become a nuclear holocaust. But we found out that no, in fact, there is nobody,” he said.

The New York Times reported that Russian Gen. Valery V. Gerasimov last week called Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to discuss issues that included the war in Ukraine.

“Tony Blinken, the current secretary of State, cut off all contact between the U.S. and Russian governments. There is no back channel. There is no conversation. There hasn’t been for more than two years. That’s shocking,” Carlson said.

“Meanwhile, most Americans have no access to any perspective other than that granted to them by NBC News and The New York Times. They don’t know how close we are. They don’t know the Russian perspective. We’ve been trying for over a year to get that perspective out to American news consumers,” he said.

Carlson said the Biden administration has prevented him from talking to Zelenskyy.

“We’ve also tried for over a year to get an interview with Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine. We’ve attacked that from a bunch of different angles. We’ve spoken to a lot of different people around him, had dinner with them,” he said.

“We’ve been in talks continuously. And those efforts have been thwarted by the U.S. government. The American embassy in Kyiv, which our tax dollars pay for, told the Zelenskyy government, ‘No, you may not do the interview. You can talk to CNN. You can’t talk to us.’ So we’ve been unable to speak to him,” he said.

Carlson said the interview with Lavrov touches on the war in Ukraine and whether there is a way to change the course of history that is unfolding as President-elect Donald Trump enters the White House.

Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova said Lavrov and Carlson talked for about 90 minutes.

“The emphasis was placed on the modern, current history of our difficult relations with the United States, the impact of all this on world geopolitics, the possibilities of the future state of affairs. Ukraine and other issues were raised,” she said, according to Newsweek.

