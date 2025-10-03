UFC's Dana White Blasts Reporter Over 'Toxic Masculinity' Question

UFC President Dana White dismissed a vaguely accusatory question about “toxic masculinity” lobbed at him by a reporter, affirming the innate goodness of men being men.

Jon Wertheim of CBS asked the businessman and sports magnate in an episode of “60 Minutes” that aired on Sunday about a rising “cultural movement” dominated by male influencers.

“It’s a lot of guys. I mean, they call it ‘the manosphere.’ You’re one of the leaders,” Wertheim told White.

In response, White said that UFC’s fanbase is indeed “18- to 34-year-old males and growing,” with members of the demographic from around the world attracted to the mixed martial arts competition.

White also affirmed that UFC is “unapologetically masculine.”

That’s when Wertheim questioned whether manhood can somehow go too far.

“Can this bubble over to too much? When you hear toxic masculinity?” the reporter asked.

White laughed aloud.

“Haha, what’s that mean?” White asked.

“You tell me,” Wertheim replied.

White added, “You just said it! What’s the definition of toxic? How can somebody be too masculine? Is that a possibility? Can you be too masculine?”

White then answered his own question: “The answer is, hell no.”

That’s exactly why White and the UFC have a growing fan base among young men.

Western males in the Millennial and Gen Z cohorts were told their entire lives that manhood is “toxic.”

That wasn’t just the case for unchecked anger, needless violence, or other masculine traits gone awry. Even the best male virtues, such as fortitude, ambition, and confidence, were labeled as “toxic.”

After years of getting feminist ideology shoved down their throats in government schools, boys become adults, but they have no idea how to become men.

That’s why they’re turning to any institution or figurehead who proudly embraces masculinity. The UFC and Dana White are perfect examples.

There’s also Joe Rogan, as well as a growing number of Christian pastors and leaders actually willing to push back against feminism and extol male virtue.

On the other hand, there are truly “toxic” males, like Andrew Tate, who have much less sincere intentions with their message to young men. One might argue, however, that the lack of respect for women and the lack of sexual self-control displayed by men like Tate are anything but “masculine,” especially in the context of how such values have been historically defined in Western civilization.

In any case, the fact that a CBS journalist is still tossing around the term “toxic masculinity” shows how deeply he and the media are disconnected from men in America.

American men tired of being called “toxic” just for pursing their own natural masculinity, and much like Dana White, they’re done apologizing.

