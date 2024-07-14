Share
News

Video: Witness Warned Police of 'Guy Bear-Crawling onto Roof' with Rifle

 By Randy DeSoto  July 13, 2024 at 7:10pm
Share

An attendee interviewed by the BBC at the Pennsylvania campaign rally where former President Donald Trump was shot Saturday said he saw a man crawling on a roof with a rifle and tried to warn authorities.

“We noticed a guy bear-crawling up the roof” and he was carrying a rifle, the man told the news outlet, noting this was happening 50 feet away from him.

The witness said that he tried to get the attention of law enforcement and wondered why Trump had not been pulled from the stage, given the clear security breach.

“I’m standing there pointing at him for two to three minutes. Secret Service is looking at us,” the man recounted.

“Next thing you know, five shots rang out,” he said.

Trending:
Unconfirmed Video: Witness Warned Police of 'Guy Bear-Crawling onto Roof' With Rifle

The rally attendee said he was “100 percent” certain the guy crawling on the roof had fired the shots.

He said the Secret Service agents, from their vantage point, probably could not see the man crawling up because the roof was slanted away from the venue.

Do you believe this was a lone shooter?

The man said the Secret Service agents did return fire and killed the gunman.

“They crawled up on the roof and made sure he was dead,” the man added.

The Secret Service confirmed in a statement the gunman was “neutralized.”

Related:
Just in: Trump Alerts Everyone About His Injury in First Message Since Bloody Shooting

“Why was there not Secret Service on all of these roofs?” the attendee asked. “This is not a big place.”

Others wondered the same thing.

Former New York City police officer John Cardillo posted on X, “Shooter was about 150 yards from Trump on a rooftop with a direct line of sight to the stage.”

“It defies every security protocol ever written that this rooftop was not secured, and law enforcement personnel were not standing up there.”

This is still a developing story.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Video: Witness Warned Police of 'Guy Bear-Crawling onto Roof' with Rifle
BREAKING: Trump Shot at During Pennsylvania Rally, Left Bloody as Secret Service Rush to Protect Him
McDonald's Brings Back 'Everyone's Favorite Sandwich,' But Time Is Running Out
Country Star John Rich Releases Bible-Inspired 'Revelation': 'There's Never Been a Song Like This Song'
Kari Lake Appeals Case to AZ Supreme Court: Two-Thirds of Ballot Machines Malfunctioned on Election Day 2022, Filing States
See more...

Conversation