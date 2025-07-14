'An Unspeakable Tragedy': Deadly Fire Rips Through Assisted Living Facility

A massive fire Sunday night at a Fall River, Massachusetts, assisted living facility left nine people dead and 30 injured

“We had an unspeakable tragedy here in Fall River last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” Fall River Fire Department Chief Jeffrey Bacon said Monday, according to WCVB-TV.

Firefighters met heavy smoke and residents screaming for help when they rolled up to the Gabriel House Assisted Living Residence, where 69 people were living.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” Bacon said, indicating window air conditioning units complicated rescues.

“The windows that would have [effected] the best rescues had the ACs in them, so rescues had to be done through smaller windows,” Bacon said, according to the Fall River Herald News.

“I would venture to guess … that there were more rescues out of this building last night than there have been in the 23 years that I’ve been a firefighter combined,” he said.

As of Monday morning, the cause of the fire had not been determined

It was not known whether the facility had or followed an evacuation plan. Owner Dennis Etzkorn has not made any public statements.

“Were it not for the heroic work — the brave work — these men and women showed last night, particularly our fire, police and EMS, we would have seen a much greater loss of life,” Gov. Maura Healey said, according to WCVB.

“To the family and friends of those who perished, I offer my condolences and sympathy on behalf of the commonwealth for this tragic loss,” she said.

“It’s horrifying to think about what happened in the middle of the night, in the dark. People just scrambling as best they could to get out through windows. The firefighters coming up ladders, hauling people down in any way possible to get them out of the building — the panic. It is so heartbreaking and so sad,” Healey said.

The Fall River Police Department said several officers broke down doors to escort residents to safety.

“Approximately a dozen non-ambulatory residents were physically carried out by our officers. Their bravery and quick action undoubtedly saved many lives,” the department said in a statement.

One woman WCVB quoted but did not name said her father called her as firefighters looked for people to rescue.

“He was on the floor talking to me, and I am crying telling him, ‘Break the window. Try to break it,’ because he is so weak, and he couldn’t break it, and I am like, ‘Where are you?’ and he was like. ‘I am in the bathroom,’ and I said open your bathroom window, and he said, ‘It is open, but they are not hearing me. They are not hearing me, Melanie. I am going to die in here,'” the woman said.

Fall River Fire Chaplain Michael Racine wrote that “In all my years of being a Fire Chaplain tonight was the worst night of experiencing such loss of life, multiple fatalities in Fall River,” according to a post on Facebook.

“But what I won’t forget is being there for a family sharing with them that I annointed their loved one and how comforted they were. But through this tragedy everybody worked together multiple people firefighters EMS emergency services, police, nearby hospitals, city officials just pulled together and did what they train for every day. We pray for those who were injured and those who passed tonight and their families who grieve their loss,” he wrote.

