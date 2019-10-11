US Capitol Metro Station Shut Down, Stabbing Reported

Police responded Friday afternoon to reports of at least one stabbing at a metro station less than a mile away from the U.S. Capitol Building.

Police confirmed to Politico’s Jake Sherman that a person was found stabbed at the Capitol South Metro Station, which is just several blocks away form the Capitol.

NEW … Police confirm: One person was found stabbed at the Capitol South Metro — just blocks away from the Capitol. This is the Metro station that most House employees use. More info coming at POLITICO shortly — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 11, 2019

“This is the Metro station that most House employees use,” Sherman added.

“Capitol South Metro Station next to the US Capitol is closed off with paramedics and police everywhere,” Aaron Fritschner, a staffer for Virginia Democratic Rep. Don Beyer, tweeted.

Capitol South Metro Station next to the US Capitol is closed off with paramedics and police everywhere. USCP officer just told me “multiple stabbings.” — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) October 11, 2019

Fritschner said a Capitol Police officer told him there were “multiple stabbings,” though the exact amount of injuries was not immediately known.

Officers are not in a hurry so scene is secure I assume. Saw someone come out on a stretcher with lots of people around them, iv drip, looked bad. Big police presence including plainclothes detectives. USCP sealed off the block and the entrance, redirecting people to Fed Ctr. — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) October 11, 2019

“Saw someone come out on a stretcher with lots of people around them, iv drip, looked bad. Big police presence including plainclothes detectives.,” he tweeted.

Several area police agencies confirmed on Twitter that there had been a stabbing.

Stabbing Investigation in the 300 block of 1st St SE. Lookout for B/F, 14 yrs of age, 100 lbs., short dreadlocks, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 11, 2019

Capitol South Station: MTPD, MPD, USCP & DC EMS o/s responding to a confirmed stabbing. Details will follow. The station is CLOSED at this time. Trains on Blue/Orange/Silver are bypassing the station. Use Federal Center SW or Eastern Market as alternates. #wmata — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) October 11, 2019

One reporter posted photos he had taken in the aftermath of the scene.

Scene at stabbing incident at Capitol South Metro station. pic.twitter.com/TID8CcBH4L — Chris Marquette (@ChrisMarquette_) October 11, 2019

“Scene at stabbing incident at Capitol South Metro station,” Roll Call’s Chris Marquette reported.

