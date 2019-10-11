SECTIONS
News
Print

US Capitol Metro Station Shut Down, Stabbing Reported

By Joe Setyon
Published October 11, 2019 at 10:29am
Print

Police responded Friday afternoon to reports of at least one stabbing at a metro station less than a mile away from the U.S. Capitol Building.

Police confirmed to Politico’s Jake Sherman that a person was found stabbed at the Capitol South Metro Station, which is just several blocks away form the Capitol.

“This is the Metro station that most House employees use,” Sherman added.

TRENDING: Breaking Report: It's Starting to Look Like Mueller Lied Under Oath

“Capitol South Metro Station next to the US Capitol is closed off with paramedics and police everywhere,” Aaron Fritschner, a staffer for Virginia Democratic Rep. Don Beyer, tweeted.

Fritschner said a Capitol Police officer told him there were “multiple stabbings,” though the exact amount of injuries was not immediately known.

“Saw someone come out on a stretcher with lots of people around them, iv drip, looked bad. Big police presence including plainclothes detectives.,” he tweeted.

RELATED: Fox Business' Varney Slams Athletes Who Insult Trump, Cower When It Comes to China

Several area police agencies confirmed on Twitter that there had been a stabbing.

One reporter posted photos he had taken in the aftermath of the scene.

“Scene at stabbing incident at Capitol South Metro station,” Roll Call’s Chris Marquette reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







US Capitol Metro Station Shut Down, Stabbing Reported
Padres Pitcher Arrested, Tased After Allegedly Breaking into Home
Reporter Shut Down by Official After Asking NBA Stars About Censorship
Air Force Investigation Finds 'There Was No Violation of Anything' When Personnel Stayed at Trump Resort
Trump Slams Prominent NBA Coaches Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich for 'Pandering to China'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×