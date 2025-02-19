US Helicopter 'Struck by a Laser' from Mexico Multiple Times While Patrolling Border

As tensions along the Southern Border rise, a Border Patrol helicopter was recently targeted by a laser from Mexico.

A news release from Customs and Border Protection said, the Feb. 9 incident was one of several in recent months in which lasers have targeted Air Interdiction Agents that are part of the Border Patrol’s Air and Marine Operations.

The release said that in the Feb. 9 incident, the chopper was flying about 13 miles west of the McAllen International Airport.

“While on patrol an AS-350 helicopter was struck three times with a laser that originated from a vehicle on the Mexican riverbank,” the release said.

DHS helicopter patrolling border struck three times by laser from Mexico https://t.co/EHYq2ziXrM — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 18, 2025

The release noted that on Jan. 9, a helicopter in Jacksonville, Florida, was targeted by a laser.

One person was arrested in that incident.

The release said, no one was injured in the incidents.

“When laser beams are aimed at any piloted aircraft, whether military or commercial, what might seem like a tiny beam on the ground can blind aircrew, potentially causing a midair collision or other incident,” the release said.

The release added that shining a laser into the cockpit of a plane is a federal crime that could lead to up to 20 years in jail.

Tensions on the border have grown in recent months to the point where Border Patrol agents no longer wear body cameras in the field because they can be potentially located, according to Fox News.

In January, members of a Mexican drug cartel fired on Border Patrol agents.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez said, shots from inside Mexico were fired at Border Patrol agents on Fronton Island, according to KABB.

🚨 #BREAKING: Suspected cartel gunmen have begun FIRING AT Border Patrol agents in Fronton, TX, per FOX’s @BillMelugin_ The cartels were in the process of smuggling illegals across the river. THIS is why Trump designated the cartels foreign terrorist organizations. Time for… pic.twitter.com/7Q5ld3qblL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 27, 2025



Earlier in January, what officials called “suspected cartel members” were blamed for shooting at hikers near the border in California’s San Diego County, according to Fox News.

A group of Americans hiking in the Jacumba Wilderness in California met two suspected cartel members, who initially yelled at two members of the hiking party.

The hikers turned away from the suspected cartel members, who first shot into the air and then at the hikers, wounding one in the leg.

