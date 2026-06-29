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The Marshall Island flagged container vessel K Klaipeda is seen docked along a pier at the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal, the only natural deep-sea port in the region and one of the major container ports in Sharjah Emirate, along the Gulf of Oman on Sunday.
The Marshall Island flagged container vessel K Klaipeda is seen docked along a pier at the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal, the only natural deep-sea port in the region and one of the major container ports in Sharjah Emirate, along the Gulf of Oman on Sunday. Iran's top diplomat warned that any attempt by shipping to bypass its preferred route through the Strait of Hormuz would "increase tensions" in the Middle East, as U.S. and Iranian forces again traded attacks across the vital seaway. (AFP / Getty Images)

US and Iran Reach New Agreement After Days of Trading Strikes

 By Jack Davis  June 29, 2026 at 3:44pm
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After spending the weekend exchanging attacks, Iran and the United States will meet in Qatar Tuesday after the two sides agreed to let each other alone.

“IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!” President Donald Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

As noted by Axios, the two sides walked away from the MOU governing the ceasefire with radically different interpretations of who is boss in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We decided to stop all the kinetic activity,” a senior U.S. official said. A second said, “vessels can move freely” through the strait during the talks.

However, Iran has been acting as if it decides who passes through the vital waterway.  Attacks on ships triggered a U.S. response, which led to a cycle of tit-for-tat attacks.

The attacks put a crimp in shipping through the strait, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will represent the U.S. in Qatar.

Do you think the Iran deal will hold up?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday Iran rules the strait — period.

“The management and full restoration of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s responsibility,” Araghchi said, according to state media. “No other country or entity has any responsibility or authority in this matter.”

Further the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is warning ships that they need its permission to sail through the strait.

Related:
How a Ministry Is Spreading Christianity in Iran Using AI

Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said America will not tolerate further shipping attacks.

“If the Iranian regime thinks for a second that President Trump is going to sit by, stand by, while Iran continues to attack international shipping without a response or our bases without a response, they’re sadly mistaken,” he said.

“And they saw that loud and clear over the last few nights,” he said.

“The U.S. is testing Iran’s resolve,” Mohamed Amersi, an Iran expert and member of the Global Advisory Council of the Wilson Center, said.

Trump indicated over the weekend he was tired of Iran’s attacks.

“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started,” Trump wrote in another Truth Social post. “If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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