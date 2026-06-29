US and Iran Reach New Agreement After Days of Trading Strikes

After spending the weekend exchanging attacks, Iran and the United States will meet in Qatar Tuesday after the two sides agreed to let each other alone.

“IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!” President Donald Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

As noted by Axios, the two sides walked away from the MOU governing the ceasefire with radically different interpretations of who is boss in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We decided to stop all the kinetic activity,” a senior U.S. official said. A second said, “vessels can move freely” through the strait during the talks.

However, Iran has been acting as if it decides who passes through the vital waterway. Attacks on ships triggered a U.S. response, which led to a cycle of tit-for-tat attacks.

The attacks put a crimp in shipping through the strait, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will represent the U.S. in Qatar.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday Iran rules the strait — period.

“The management and full restoration of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s responsibility,” Araghchi said, according to state media. “No other country or entity has any responsibility or authority in this matter.”

🇮🇷🇺🇸 The whole Hormuz crisis now hangs on one clause: Article 5 of the U.S.-Iran memorandum. On paper it’s simple. Iran agreed to use its “best efforts” to let commercial ships pass freely through the strait for 60 days, clear out mines and military obstacles within 30, and… pic.twitter.com/rqKsKhMupT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 29, 2026

Further the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is warning ships that they need its permission to sail through the strait.

Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said America will not tolerate further shipping attacks.

“If the Iranian regime thinks for a second that President Trump is going to sit by, stand by, while Iran continues to attack international shipping without a response or our bases without a response, they’re sadly mistaken,” he said.

“And they saw that loud and clear over the last few nights,” he said.

“The U.S. is testing Iran’s resolve,” Mohamed Amersi, an Iran expert and member of the Global Advisory Council of the Wilson Center, said.

Trump indicated over the weekend he was tired of Iran’s attacks.

“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started,” Trump wrote in another Truth Social post. “If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”

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