Share
News
A man takes a picture of a poster memorializing conservative icon Charlie Kirk outside of Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sept. 20, 2025.
A man takes a picture of a poster memorializing conservative icon Charlie Kirk outside of Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sept. 20, 2025. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Utah College to Keep The Flame of Charlie Kirk Alive with 'Comeback Tour'

 By Jack Davis  September 21, 2025 at 6:59am
Share

After the death of a very different martyr, musician Peter Gabriel would muse in the song “Biko” in honor of slain South African activist Stephen Biko that “You can blow out a candle, but you can’t blow out a fire / Once the flames begin to catch, the wind will blow it higher.”

And so from Utah comes news that the fire of Charlie Kirk will still burn in the state where he was assassinated.  The “American Comeback Tour” will return to Utah on Sept. 30 at Utah State University, according to the New York Post.

Kirk took Turning Point USA’s “American Comeback Tour” to Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 when he was shot to death. Tyler Robinson has been arrested and faces a murder charge in connection with Kirk’s death.

Moving forward with the tour is “exactly what Charlie would have wanted,” Turning Point USA’s Utah State University Chapter President Kaitlin Griffiths said.

“He wouldn’t want things to go on hold. He would only want this to empower our organization and our entire nation,” he said.

“He wouldn’t want his movement to go on pause because of this. He would only want it to grow stronger and to continue,” she said.

The college said it is “working with local, state and federal partners to ensure appropriate security measures” for the event.

“Given the heightened concerns, USU’s department of public safety is continuing to collaborate with these partners to ensure appropriate safety measures and protocols are in place,” the college said.

Griffiths said interest in the Sept. 30 event has been rising, which means it could move from its originally scheduled venue to the college’s basketball arena.

“I’ve gotten a lot of people offering to help, asking if there’s any way to volunteer for helping with that event. A lot of people in the local community, at the school as well, just asking for more details,” Griffiths said.

“Each stop is a chance to honor Charlie’s mission and keep the fight alive. We know he wouldn’t want us to surrender or be coerced into silence. Free speech is only free if we use our voices,” Turning Point USA said about the event in a post on its website.

“Join us, and let’s fight to save America and honor the legacy of Charlie Kirk!” the post said.

Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA, said scheduled fall events will be held, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

“In honor of Charlie Kirk’s life, mission, and legacy, some of the most influential voices in the conservative movement have generously offered to speak in his place at these events. Their commitment ensures that Charlie’s vision for America carries forward with strength and conviction,” she said.

Related:
'Gold Cards' Are Here: 'Undo the Disastrous Immigration Policies of the Prior Administration'

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, who now leads Turning Point USA, has said the tour would not give in to grief.

“Our campus tour this fall will continue,. There will be even more tours in the years to come,” she said.

“In a world filled with chaos, doubt and uncertainty, my husband’s voice will remain, and it will ring out louder and more clearly than ever,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Utah College to Keep The Flame of Charlie Kirk Alive with 'Comeback Tour'
Arnold Schwarzenegger Praises Charlie Kirk, Warns That Democracy Is on the Brink
Trump Pulls Off Massive Turnaround, Up 10 Points in Just 4 Days
Lawyers for Would-be Assassin Who Sought to Kill 4 SCOTUS Justices Pushed Preferred Pronouns in Court Filing
Republican Lawmaker Wants Constitutional Amendment To Protect Parental Rights
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation