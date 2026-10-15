If you’re a sports fan in 2026, you’ve undoubtedly been bombarded with all manner of gambling ads.

It is, for better or most likely for worse, an inextricable part of the sports-viewing experience in modern times.

But that doesn’t mean that people embedded in these gambling-forward companies can’t extricate themselves.

That’s exactly what longtime ESPN producer Nicole Noren did.

And kudos to her.

Speaking with the Columbia Journalism Review, Noren opened up about quitting the Worldwide Leader in protest.

And it really came down to one simple principle: Noren did not want to be a part of nonstop gambling promotion.

Noren opened up that she was already quite uneasy with ESPN’s embrace of gambling partners like DraftKings and FanDuel. But then came ESPN Bet, an entire app dedicated to sports gambling, and that was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back.

“I was out,” Noren told the outlet. “I’m not going to work for a gambling company and have blood on my hands.”

And while that may sound a little melodramatic, Noren also revealed that this wasn’t just a matter of principles.

“Addiction dictated every part of our life,” Noren said of her own family’s struggles with compulsive gambling. “It’s very, very personal to me.”

She added, “I knew what gambling addiction could do to families. My grandfather, my father, and one of my brothers were pretty much destroyed by sports gambling addiction.”

And to be clear, this wasn’t some intern who was quitting ESPN. Noren was excellent at her role, winning multiple awards over a decades-long career.

Her work on “Outside the Lines,” ESPN’s actual investigative journalism arm, was superlative.

That forces the uncomfortable question: Does ESPN even care?

The company is undoubtedly raking in loads of cash by emblazoning gambling logos on every conceivable podium and backdrop.

Business is clearly lucrative, and not just for ESPN. The professional sports leagues themselves have increasingly saw fit to get in bed with these gambling sites, despite the inherent dangers of that proximity.

And look, I’m not some stickler who thinks placing a friendly wager on a football game is a one-way ticket to moral ruin.

Gambling, like plenty of other adult vices, can be enjoyed responsibly and in moderation.

But there’s a world of difference between allowing adults to make their own decisions and relentlessly shoving gambling promotions down the throats of everyone who just wants to watch a basketball game.

Do you support Nicole Noren's decision to quit ESPN over gambling promotions? Absolutely, it's a principled stand Somewhat, but it complicates things Not really, it's just business Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Absolutely, it's a principled stand 0% (0 votes) Somewhat, but it complicates things 0% (0 votes) Not really, it's just business 0% (0 votes)

That includes children, by the way. Plenty of young sports fans are watching ESPN, and their still-developing brains are being inundated with advertisements that make gambling seem like just another harmless part of rooting for your favorite team.

And speaking from personal experience, gambling addiction is one nasty demon.

It doesn’t announce itself with flashing warning lights when a harmless hobby starts becoming a destructive compulsion. By the time you recognize just how deep the hole is, you may have already dug yourself into a financial and emotional nightmare.

Look, I don’t know Nicole Noren personally, and I won’t pretend that one principled decision tells me everything about her character.

But on this particular issue? She deserves every ounce of respect she’s earned.

Walking away from a successful career because you refuse to compromise your convictions is no small thing, especially when the company you’re leaving has made it abundantly clear where its priorities lie.

ESPN may have decided that gambling is good for business. Noren decided that her conscience wasn’t for sale.

And that, unlike the next supposedly can’t-miss parlay promotion, is something worth betting on.

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