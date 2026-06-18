Video: 2 Black Teens Rob White Kids' Lemonade Stand at Gunpoint... as Race-Baiters Demand 'Justice' for So-Called White Oppression

The race hustlers came out in full force to demand “justice” last week after the conviction and sentencing of Karmelo Anthony for the April 2025 stabbing death of Austin Metcalf.

The usual arguments were rehashed with new energy despite not being reflective of reality — “Anthony was defending himself,” “His crime was being black,” “This case proves black Americans must keep away from white people.”

Take Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett for example. Fox News reported that she complained about an all-white jury for Anthony’s trial. Three people on the jury were racial minorities.

Crockett said, “Black women, especially black women who have black male children, live in fear and agony every single day.”

“A fear and agony that I promise you the Metcalfs probably had never spend a day living that way,” she added.

The timing did not lend itself to Crockett or the screaming crowds, as a recent story out of Boston, Massachusetts, indicates it’s not safe for two white children to run a lemonade stand unless they want to be robbed, this time allegedly by two black children with one brandishing a firearm.

WCVB reported the story last Thursday, noting that an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy set up the stand, attracting the attention of two young black males who asked about using Apple Pay. Before either child could answer, they allegedly stole the earnings, with one showing his waistband where he kept a gun before leaving the scene.

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Footage of the suspects was posted to social media platform X.

UPDATE Boston Police just released footage of the two suspects who robbed a children’s lemonade stand at gunpoint Anyone with information please contact (617) 343-4742 Make these losers famous!!! https://t.co/01OuSRlRoI pic.twitter.com/W9xUy3c6DF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 11, 2026

According to WHDH, the victims are siblings David and Juliette Byrne. Their mother, Jennifer Byrne told her side of that day.

“They called me, I’m at work, they’re hysterical, saying, ‘Someone just came with a gun and took all of our money,’” she said.

The father, David Byrne, spoke on the matter as well.

“One of them said, ‘We don’t have any money, but we’re going to see if my mother will Venmo me the money so I can pay for it.’ Next thing you know, they came back and said, ‘We’re just going to take this,’ and they took my son’s and daughter’s — their money, bank that they had all their cash in.’”

“And as they did that they flashed a gun that they had in their waistband. This is appalling, this is grotesque. This is something that should not happen to young kids, we’re just having a lemonade stand. Can’t have a gun and can’t be robbing lemonade stands. It’s as easy as that.”

The cash box only had $50 when it was stolen.

The son, David, spoke about those few tense moments. “He walked over here, he said, ‘I might need to take the box,’ and he grabbed it with one hand, and then he showed us the gun,” he said. “My sister, she put her hands up, and I just said, ‘You can have it.’ But after that, I was just a little annoyed because we’re 12 and 11, and you shouldn’t really do that.”

Fortunately, the New York Post provided an update Sunday that the older suspect, a 14-year-old, has been arrested. He’s been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Looking at the bigger picture, the numbers speak to black America being the threat to whites, the inverse of what we’re hearing after last week.

A criminal victimization report from 2023 showed that black offenders commit violent crimes against white victims at roughly 15 or 16 times the rate of white offenders against black victims.

Black offenders commit violent crimes against black victims at approximately 19.6 times the rate at which white offenders commit violent crimes against black victims.

If we’re dealing with systemic racism and violence against black people, why are these numbers saying otherwise? They’re saying the threat to both whites and blacks comes from blacks.

So much for the “fear and agony” Crockett thought blacks were enduring because of whites.

This is not a race problem. It is a problem of culture.

When getting good grades, abiding by the laws, and having good manners cause black youth to be accused of “acting white,” social pressures turn them into deviants.

Blacks who reject Western values like hard work, integrity, and a Christian outlook in service of acting like hoodlums aren’t going to last in the civilized world.

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