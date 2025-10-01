Video: 'Antifa Agitator' Appears to Hit Journalist in the Face

After President Donald Trump approved the use of troops to rein in the anti-ICE violence sweeping Portland, Oregon, its mayor said there was no need for troops.

“The number of necessary troops is zero, in Portland and any other American city,” Portland Mayor Keith Wilson said in a statement on the city’s website, claiming Trump “will not find lawlessness or violence here unless he plans to perpetrate it.”

Tell that to journalist Katie Daviscourt of The Post Millennial, who in chronicling the chaos that defines Portland was assaulted overnight Tuesday outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland.

I have a black eye already forming. I am obviously pissed. pic.twitter.com/04mYyxggMc — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 1, 2025

For weeks, ICE agents trying to uphold the law have faced protesters who attack them with impunity.

Now, Daviscourt noted in a series of posts on X, journalists who do not fawn over antifa are also targets.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Breaking: I just got assaulted by an Antifa agitator outside the ICE facility in Portland. The suspect walked up to me and hit me in the face with her flag pole, swinging it like a baseball bat. pic.twitter.com/BFi39Ym8R6 — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 1, 2025

Do more of these agitators need to be arrested? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Breaking: I just got assaulted by an Antifa agitator outside the ICE facility in Portland. The suspect walked up to me and hit me in the face with her flag pole, swinging it like a baseball bat,” she posted.

Even if police were interested in making an arrest, she said the individual who hit her vanished into a building where the law fears to tread.

“The suspect escaped into the Antifa safe house — an apartment unit near the ICE facility that has been harboring Antifa militants involved in the occupation — with the help of her comrades. Portland Police still refuse to make an arrest,” Daviscourt posted.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Breaking: The suspect escaped into the Antifa safe house — an apartment unit near the ICE facility that has been harboring Antifa militants involved in the occupation — with the help of her comrades. Portland Police still refuse to make an arrest. pic.twitter.com/CN6VAjzqvV — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 1, 2025

Although the antifa protester got the better of Daviscourt in that exchange, the journalist remained on the scene to note that federal agents eventually turned on the protesters.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

🚨 Watch the moment ICE SRT jumped out of a van and took Antifa agitators by surprise in another arrest outside the Portland ICE facility. pic.twitter.com/sREfv7Cl3e — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 1, 2025

According to KATU, four people were arrested during the federal response to the protests.

Trump said federal troops are needed in Portland to protect federal operations.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.