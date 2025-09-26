Share
News

Video: Mob Chases Conservative Speakers Off HBCU Campus

 By Bryan Chai  September 26, 2025 at 5:12am
Share

Has “professional and respectful” become the 2025 version of “mostly peaceful” riots?

If you’ll recall, in the summer of 2020, swathes of America was razed to the ground as people rioted over the death of George Floyd.

The media coverage of this incident was curious, to say the least, but few outlets took as much grief as CNN did for characterizing those violent riots as “mostly peaceful.”

Now, a conservative group that attempted to visit Tennessee State University — a historically black college — is claiming that they were accosted and harassed for trying to start a campus dialogue.

In turn, the school has claimed that its students were “professional and respectful” the entire time.

It’s a classic case of he-said-she-said, but thankfully, video evidence — as it did with the fiery George Floyd riots — has been critical in getting to the bottom of the matter.

The Fearless Tour, a group that aims to “keep free speech alive in America” and which appears to be borrowing heavily from the format popularized by recently slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s campus tours, visited Tennessee State University recently, and things quickly got out of hand.

Cam Higby, part of The Fearless Tour, posted video on X to show the world what happened when he attempted a civil dialogue.

WARNING: The following videos include language and hand gestures that some viewers may find offensive.

Should the students involved in this mayhem be punished?

Higby and the tour itself would further share more of the chaos and vitriol being hurled at his group for simply wanting to discuss diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Related:
Stephen A. Smith Waking Up? ESPN Star Rails Black Voters' Blind Dem Loyalty: 'We Disenfranchised Ourselves'

In response to the conservative group being heckled and silenced at their institute of higher learning, Tennessee State opted to defend its student body instead.

The school claimed that this conservative group did not go through the proper protocols to host an event like this on campus. Had the school simply stopped there, this may have been a smaller issue.

But critics took immediate issue with the way Tennessee State characterized its students’ behavior.

“Campus police and staff responded promptly, and the individuals were escorted from university grounds without incident,” the school posted. “At all times, TSU students conducted themselves in a professional and respectful manner.”

That coddling response did not sit well with online voices — including black pundits:

“Tennessee State University is a JOKE,” conservative commentator Jeffery Mead posted.

“Cultural commentator” Amiri King also took to X to lambaste the school — and its success rate.

“Tennessee State University is a HBCU with a four-year graduation rate of 22%,” King posted.

“Six years after graduation, the median salary for graduates is $34,160. Neanderthals,” he added.

“So yeah. It’s not surprising they stole your s*** and vandalized your car.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Video: Mob Chases Conservative Speakers Off HBCU Campus
Fact Check: Did ICE Hold a 5-Year-Old Girl 'Hostage' in Order to Lure Her Father Out of Hiding?
Trump Celebrates as New Poll Shows Republicans Have a Shot at Pulling Off a Major Upset in New Jersey
Fact Check: Did Trump 'Blame Climate Change on Immigrants,' as Gavin Newsom Claimed?
Trump Rips into the 'Real Disgrace' of UN: 'Three Very Sinister Events!'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation