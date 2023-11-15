Where some see a fluke, others see faith as a statue of the Virgin Mary has been videoed with wet trails running down from the statue’s eyes.

What local residents are proclaiming as a miracle took place at a church in El Canal in the Mexican state of Colima, according to U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Video posted to X shows liquid dripping from the face of the statue.

Some residents say what they believe is a miracle goes further than that.

“Similarly, when we cry, and our eyes become red, the same happens to the image,” resident Victor Ramos said.

“We can associate it with… the violence rates that are being experienced here in the state of Colima, also here in the community,” Ramos said, according to The Sun.

Through October, the Colima Prosecutor’s Office has logged 702 murders.

The violent world surrounding the statue led visitor Maria Mercedes Hernandez to say, “Peace, may she give us peace in Colima and throughout the world, that we may return to the Colima of before.”

Professor Luigi Garlaschelli told the Mail that some statues will absorb water depending on the materials from which they are made.

“You need a hollow statue made of plaster or ceramic,” Garlaschelli said. He said a hole at the top of the statute would be filled with water, but if there is the slightest crack in the outside waterproof layer, water can drip.

There have been other reports of weeping statutes of Mary over the years. One noted by the Catholic News Agency took place in 1953 in Sicily.

Tests found the liquid shed by the state of Mary to be very similar to human tears, leading local bishops to later proclaim the statute wept.

In 1954 Pope Pius XII referred to the statue, asking “[D]oes she cry for so many sons, in which error and sin have extinguished the life of grace, and who gravely offend the Divine Majesty? Or are they tears awaiting the belated return of her other sons, once faithful, and now dragged down by the false mirage of the legions of the enemies of God?”

This holy, beautiful church and sanctuary in Syracusa, Sicily houses the statue of the miraculous Virgin Mary that wept for four days back in 1953.

A shrine to the Sicilian statue was consecrated in 1994 by Saint John Paul II during his papacy.

“They are tears of sorrow for those who reject God’s love, for families separated or having difficulties, for young people threatened by consumer civilization and often disoriented, by the violence that still causes so much bloodshed, and by misunderstandings and the hatreds that open deep chasms between men and peoples,” he said then.

