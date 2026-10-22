Did Vivek Ramaswamy Go Too Far? Some Republicans Object as He Doubles Down on Controversial Attack Ad

Political attack ads aren’t exactly known for their subtlety, but a controversial new commercial in Ohio’s gubernatorial race has sparked a debate over just how personal those attacks should get.

As Axios reported Tuesday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign is spending $4 million to promote an advertisement featuring the estranged mother of his Democratic opponent, Amy Acton, accusing her daughter of dishonesty.

The ad has drawn criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike, particularly because Acton has publicly accused her mother of failing to protect her from childhood sexual abuse.

The minute-long commercial features Donna Arthur, Acton’s mother, directly challenging her daughter’s account of her upbringing.

“She lies about her past,” Arthur says. “She’s lied her entire life.”

Arthur also disputes Acton’s claims that she experienced homelessness as a child, including living in a tent outside Youngstown, Ohio.

There is, however, considerable documentation supporting Acton’s account. National Review reported that court records corroborate key elements of her childhood history, including criminal charges brought against her stepfather, Cledith Arthur, for alleged sexual contact with Acton when she was 12.

The outlet reported that Acton and her younger brother were removed from their mother’s custody. Her brother, Philip Stearns, said their mother remained married to Acton’s alleged abuser until his death.

Acton, who has publicly discussed her childhood trauma since at least 2019, responded Tuesday by accusing Ramaswamy of exploiting her family’s painful history for political purposes.

“I’ve always known that she was deeply sick and unwell, and it’s sad to see Vivek Ramaswamy exploit her all for his own political gain,” she said.

The backlash wasn’t limited to Democrats. According to Mediaite, Republican pundits Scott Jennings and Jason Rantz questioned the move from Ramaswamy on a recent CNN panel discussion.

“It is extremely risky,” Jennings noted.

Rantz took things a step further and called the ad “unbelievably disgusting” and an “indictment” of Ramaswamy more than of Acton.

Not every conservative agreed.

Donald Trump Jr. encouraged Ohio voters to watch the commercial and consider its implications, while Ramaswamy’s campaign defended the decision to run it.

“This is a campaign-ending moment for Amy Acton. The people who know her best keep warning Ohioans about her,” campaign manager Jonathan Ewing told Axios.

And the campaign apparently has some research supporting its confidence.

Sources close to Ramaswamy told Axios that the advertisement performed well among persuadable voters during testing, prompting the multimillion-dollar statewide rollout.

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That distinction matters. An advertisement can provoke widespread condemnation among political commentators while producing a different reaction among voters.

Campaigns routinely make decisions based on information unavailable to the general public, and the response to this commercial remains an open question.

Still, the controversy raises questions about whether attacking Acton’s credibility through her estranged mother invites greater scrutiny of the mother’s own history.

That is particularly notable given the state of the race. According to Kalshi’s prediction markets, Ramaswamy’s odds of becoming Ohio’s next governor are at an all-time low.

For now, Ramaswamy’s campaign is standing behind an advertisement that has generated both support and sharp criticism from within his own political coalition.

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