Vivek Ramaswamy Goes 'Full Beto,' Gets Roasted for TikTok Video with Social Media Star Jake Paul

 By Maire Clayton  September 14, 2023 at 5:45pm
Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy continues to court young voters, whether by rapping along to an Eminem song or trying his hand at TikTok.

Not only has he taken to the popular social media platform, but he got a boost from the Disney Channel star-turned-YouTuber and now-boxer Jake Paul.

On Wednesday, Paul posted a video with the entrepreneur that showed the two seemingly dancing while announcing Ramaswamy’s new TikTok account.

@jakepaul Getting Vivek on Tik Tok because i believe our politicians of the future should connect with gen z and milennials on social where we all live and breathe. Its bizarre that in this day and age our presidents have no connection with us via social. Only the occasional tweets. Meet @Vivek Ramaswamy ♬ original sound – GenosPicks

The video had garnered over 1 million views as of Thursday evening.

Ramaswamy also announced on X, previously known as Twitter, that the 26-year-old Paul had changed his mind about TikTok, as many young voters use the platform.

The GOP candidate had previously called the Chinese-owned app “digital fentanyl,” according to NBC News.

In his first TikTok video, Ramaswamy said, “We’re in this to reach young people, to energize young people, and to do that we can’t just hide.”

Was the video with Paul a smart move for Ramaswamy?

If Paul’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he is frequently up to something, whether it’s getting fake-married for “clout” or getting charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly (those charges were later dismissed).

X users were quick to share their opinions about Ramaswamy teaming up with him:

“Vivek has gone full Beto. Never go full Beto,” one user wrote, referring to perennial Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, who has tried to appeal to young voters with tactics such as skateboarding in a Whataburger parking lot.

Ramaswamy is currently sitting in third place in the Republican primary race with 7.1 percent support in the polls, according to Real Clear Politics.

He trails Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is polling at 13 percent, and former President Donald Trump, who leads the pack of GOP hopefuls at 56.6 percent.

