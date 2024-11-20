We aren’t even past Thanksgiving, but the cringe-inducing leftist Christmas ad campaigns are in full swing.

A new Christmas advertisement by Boots — a UK-based pharmacy chain owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc — is taking heat for what some labeled anti-white racism. As a possible barometer to measure the public’s response, WBA stock seems to have taken a tumble in the days following its release.

The ad features Adoja Andoh — a black actress known for referring to King Charles III’s royal coronation last year as “terribly white” — stepping into the role of Mrs. Claus.

She finds her husband Santa — white, lazy and asleep — has not properly prepared for Christmas, leaving the workshop to be managed by a strong black woman accompanied by her many gender-neutral elves who use they/them pronouns.

After rushing to make all the gifts just in time for Santa Claus to wake up and take to his sleigh, Andoh ends the ad asking viewers, “You thought it was all him?”

There are 60,000 actors in the UK, yet @boots chose to hire @andoh_adjoa for their Christmas ad. Last year, Andoh trashed the royal family as “terribly white” during the King’s Coronation. Her casting sends a clear and deliberate message to white Britons. #Boots #Christmas pic.twitter.com/A65KvWrQJY — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) November 9, 2024

Journalist Peter Lloyd said the ad “sends a clear and deliberate message to white Britons.”

The message does come off clear as day from Boots: White people are lazy and rely on the hard work of non-white workers — who are also nonbinary — to save the day.

The viewer could also just take away the specifics and leave with the more general conclusion that you are hated and seen as lesser if you are white.

New Zealand journalist Dan Wootton spoke with Father Calvin Robinson last week on the former’s show, “Outspoke,” where Robinson pointed to Andoh’s past racist remarks about the royal family.

“Yes, it’s anti-white racism,” Robinson told him.

“Yes, it’s anti-white racism featuring an anti-white racist.” Father Calvin Robinson joins calls to boycott Boots over Christmas ad starring Adjoa Andoh. @calvinrobinson pic.twitter.com/FMxo72I2U9 — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) November 14, 2024

While the racial dimension is prominent in the ad and amplified by her past remarks, Andoh also publicly perpetuates transgender ideology, as she raised her female child as a transgender son.

The whole advertisement reeks of the left-wing themes so many consumers are growing tired of, and the numbers appear to reflect that.

WBA stock was down over 10 percent Wednesday compared to five days ago, while competitor CVS Health Corp went up 5.3 percent in the past five days.

The decline led one X user to tell WBA, “Welcome to your ‘Budweiser’ moment.”

🚨BREAKING: Walgreens Boots Alliance inc’s (owner of Boots UK) has had $800 MILLION WIPED from their share capital following their so called “Christmas” advert. Go woke, go BROKE. This is just the start @BootsUK Welcome to your “Budweiser” moment. — East Lower (@ArsenesGlasses_) November 16, 2024

Is this accurate? Will WBA be plagued by its own blunder, reminiscent of 2023’s Anheuser-Busch boycott by conservatives over that company colluding with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney?

The answer is that it is too early to tell. It may turn out that way if the decline for WBA stock continues past the holiday season into 2025.

Moreover, the market change is a consequence of several factors. We risk being too reductive in simply pinning the news on this advisement alone.

That being said, the timing is pretty awful.

