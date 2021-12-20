Share
News
Sports

'They Want to Play': NHL GM Speaks Out Against Excessive Testing Measures

 By Grant Atkinson  December 20, 2021 at 12:07pm
Share

Over the past week, all three major American sports leagues currently in season have seen games affected by COVID-19. The National Hockey League has endured perhaps the worst outbreak of them all.

On Sunday, the NHL postponed all games involving travel over the U.S.-Canada border through the Christmas break. The ruling affects 12 games through Thursday, ESPN reported.

This brought the total to 27 games that have been postponed this season, the vast majority of them within the past week.

In response to the rising cases, the league “introduced enhanced protocols through at least Jan. 7 that include daily COVID testing, social distancing at team facilities, and restrictions on where players can go outside of the rink or hotel,” according to ESPN.

However, Detroit Red Wings General Manager and NHL Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman has a vastly different opinion about the best way to avoid further schedule interruptions.

Trending:
Nick Searcy Tells Sean Hannity the Sinister Plan Behind All the Media's Jan 6 Lies

“At the end of the day, our players are testing positive with very little symptoms, if any symptoms at all,” Yzerman said at a news conference Saturday.

“I don’t see it as a threat to their heath at this point, so I think you might take it a step further and question, ‘Why are we even testing for guys that have no symptoms?'”

Do you agree with Yzerman about testing?

While the idea of not testing asymptomatic players differs from the current agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players Association, Yzerman said he believes most players agree with him.

“The players, I think, ultimately they want to play,” he said. “You probably need to ask them that, you know, guys I’ve talked to … none of the players have come to us and said, ‘Hey, we should shut this down.’ If they feel that way, they haven’t expressed that to us.”

The National Football League is experiencing a similar problem and player outcry led the league to loosen its testing practices.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the NFL postponed three games scheduled for this weekend — one on Saturday, two on Sunday — after over 100 players tested positive. That reportedly led many players and staff members to question why vaccinated, asymptomatic players were not allowed to play.

As a compromise, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to new protocols. Unvaccinated players will still be tested every day, and anyone with symptoms will also be tested, the Journal reported.

Related:
'Something Really Special': 12,000 NHL Fans Take Over for Anthem Singer to Deliver Stunning Rendition

However, vaccinated players with no symptoms will no longer be subjected to weekly tests as they were before. Instead, the NFL will perform “targeted spot testing,” which will result in fewer tests for vaccinated players.

While the Journal noted that decreasing tests in a time of rising cases may be controversial, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said the league is learning more as it goes.

“We can’t apply 2020 solutions to the 2021 problems that we’re having,” Sills said.

This is the same line of logic Yzerman is hoping to apply in the NHL, and many have agreed with him.

“Why are we testing healthy people???” former NHL star and Olmypic gold medalist Theo Fleury asked on Twitter.

NHL reporter Adrian Dater said added that Yzerman “has the guts to say here what most everyone in NHL thinks, but have been too afraid to say publicly.”

The NHL is also in the process of reviewing its decision to allow its players to travel to Beijing for the Olympics in February, ESPN reported.

The league has a Jan. 10 deadline to opt out of the Olympics before facing a fine.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




'They Want to Play': NHL GM Speaks Out Against Excessive Testing Measures
Video: Tom Brady Destroys Computer and Screams Obscenities at Opposing Coach During Worst Game in 15 Years
Nick Searcy Tells Sean Hannity the Sinister Plan Behind All the Media's Jan 6 Lies
Lutheran Church Has Drag Queen Take to the Pulpit During Sunday Service, Read Book to Kids
Alleged Home Intruder Immediately Regrets Decision When He Sees What's Waiting for Him Behind the Door
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!