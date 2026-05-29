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Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a press conference to announce the Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act at the U.S. Capitol on March 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a press conference to announce the Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act at the U.S. Capitol on March 25, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Watch: AOC Learns a Tough Lesson While Wearing a Hijab to Pander to Mamdani's Muslims

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 29, 2026 at 1:20pm
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If you want an object lesson in what happens when woke, establishment women try to pander to ethnic groups, you could do a whole lot worse than New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s speech at an Eid al-Adha festival.

AOC joined New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday at the Islamic event, even choosing to wear a hijab.

Those of you who followed it on establishment media saw a clip where Ocasio-Cortez talked about “solidarity” and how the Muslim community should “bring light into the darkness.”

 

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A post shared by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@aoc)

She even got some play from answering a question about whether this was required, or if it’s cultural appropriation:

“One of the fun parts of being a rep for NYC is learning different customs for so many communities. Cheers!” she said in her response.

Yes, well, another custom she learned — but which her editors managed to hide — is the fact that the Muslim community tends to place a lesser value on what women say. So much, in fact, that the Daily Mail noted that most of the crowd at the event seemed to be talking over the 2028 Democratic presidential frontrunner:

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Indeed, despite being an intimate event, you can hear the audience talking over her fairly easily. Even those behind her at the event seem pretty disinterested.

“Funny how every viral clip of AOC’s Eid speech was filmed tight on her face with cleaned-up audio,” one social media user said.

Yes, funny that.

And a former Iranian journalist, Masih Alinejad, said that this was “not a custom.”

“That’s not a fun learning experience. That’s a woman’s life. Women live under Sharia laws are not your cultural tourism. We are dying for the freedom you performed as hospitality.”

She certainly got the treatment of a second-class citizen — and while people will provide plenty of different explanations, I think we can probably guess at one of them.

It makes one wonder: After all this experience, why is the elitist left so Islamophilic?

Why do they pander to a religion that hates women and puts their beliefs into practice not only among their own, but in lands where that wouldn’t ordinarily fly. It’s as if they never learn.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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