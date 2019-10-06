SECTIONS
Commentary
Watch as Chaos Ensues When Airport Catering Cart's Accelerator Gets Stuck

By C. Douglas Golden
Published October 6, 2019 at 12:20am
It’s rare that a catering cart at an airport goes viral. Then again, it’s rare that a catering cart at an airport goes rogue.

That’s exactly what happened at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday, where an out-of-control cart dangerously circled the tarmac until an American Airlines employee managed to save the day with an ingenious solution.

According to CNN, the footage was captured by Dr. Kevin Klauer, an osteopathic physician.

Dr. Klauer was waiting for a flight bound for Tennessee in the terminal when he caught the madness on video.

The video begins as the cart is already spinning and has lost several trays of beverages.

“American Airlines said in a statement that preliminary reports showed the cart’s accelerator got stuck and caused the cart to lose control,” CNN reported.

The cart seemed to be dangerously close to hitting a plane at the gate and appeared to hit one of the individuals on the ground.

That’s when an American Airlines employee crashed another ground vehicle into the cart in order to stop it, turning it on its side.

“Everyone was actually really quietly watching this unfold,” Klauer said.

“When it ended, the whole gatehouse erupted in applause.”

“No American Airlines team members were injured and the incident resulted in one 10-minute flight delay,” American Airlines said in a statement.

“We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle.”

It wasn’t just the airline that expressed appreciation for the ground worker’s quick action, either.

“Great job, just in time!” President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the employee who managed to save the ground crew and the jet from catering-cart damage was Jorge Jorry Raymundo Manalang.

As for the cause of the stuck throttle, Dr. Klauer said that it was the result of some errant beverages.

“Case of water fell off the seat in the unmanned cart, landing on the accelerator pedal,” he said.

“Hero comes out of nowhere with the only safe option. Not only was it a safe way to handle it, he avoided millions in damage to that aircraft.”

Whether or not he gets that as a reward is another question entirely, although one Twitter user suggested he should get a major cut of what the airline would’ve had to pay if the plane was damaged.

“All kidding aside,” EB James wrote, “The ramper should receive a check for half of what the airline didnt have to pay to fix a multi million dollar aircraft.”

Another user, however, was a bit less optimistic about what Manalang would receive for his heroic action.

Well, hey. If there’s a Budweiser to be scavenged from the wreck, crack it open when you get home, Mr. Manalang. You’ve certainly earned it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





C. Douglas Golden
Contributor
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







