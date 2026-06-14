WATCH: Chinese Clown Robot Nails Innocent Child - Some Say Video Is Sign of Dystopian Nightmare

A child was reportedly roundhouse kicked in the gut by a Chinese robot dressed as a clown.

The incident occurred during a martial arts performance in northwest China, The Asian Business Daily reported Friday. The humanoid robot’s impact was reportedly comparable to being hit by a “10-Kilogram Sack of Rice.”

Local media outlets identified it as a “G1” model by Chinese-owned startup Unitree, according to The Asian Business Daily.

“A robot at a Xinjiang tourist attraction kicked a boy during a show. The child was not seriously hurt, but the mother reported the site staff were slow to react,” Shanghai Daily posted on X last Wednesday.

A robot at a Xinjiang tourist attraction kicked a boy during a show. The child was not seriously hurt, but the mother reported the site staff were slow to react pic.twitter.com/xexocKsaOf — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) June 3, 2026

This wasn’t the first time an incident like this happened in China. A Unitree G1 android was filmed hitting a man in the nose after it fell during a different martial arts performance, Futurism reported last February. While the man did get a bloody nose, his injury didn’t appear life-threatening.

Along with performing martial arts, Unitree’s G1 androids can also run up walls and perform wall flips, Futurism previously reported.

China isn’t the only nation developing androids capable of harming people. An engineer sued American robotics startup Figure AI after the company allegedly fired him for raising safety concerns about their robots, Futurism reported last November.

The whistleblower reportedly alleged its androids could move at “super-human speed” and were “powerful enough to fracture a human skull.”

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