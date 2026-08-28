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Watch: Dems' New 'Anti-Zionism' Is Really Anti-Semitism, And It Only Takes 30 Seconds for Biggest Game Streamer in the World to Explain It

 By Randy DeSoto  August 28, 2026 at 1:15pm
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Game streamer Asmongold, whose real name is Zack Hoyt, took about 30 seconds to make it clear that the anti-Zionism promoted by leftist influencer Hasan Piker and others is in reality anti-Semitism.

Piker recently argued that Americans don’t care about Israel, and the way people try to make them care is by saying, “It’s the only thing standing in the way of the next Holocaust happening. That’s how you do it.”

Hoyt responded, “To be fair, the stated goal of multiple Islamic terrorist groups is to kill all of the Jews.”

“I mean, I think that there’s some validity in this, right?” he continued. “I mean, like, if you’re a Jew — so this is the thing… The Jews got driven out of a lot of other countries in the Middle East, and they’re like, well, they got all put in Israel! And then they say, ‘Well, we don’t hate Jews, we just hate Israel,’ which is where we put all the Jews!”

Piker also suggested recently that American Jews deserve the backlash they get if they are also Zionists — in other words, if they believe that the Jewish people should have a homeland in Israel.

At this point, is the vast majority of so-called anti-Zionism actually just anti-Semitism?

Jewish Insider reported that Piker said during one of his streams, “If Jews in America keep putting this idea out there that they are singularly invested in Israel, eventually someone’s going to come around and take action, not against the State of Israel, mind you, but against American Jews.”

“I don’t know how people don’t recognize how dangerous this predicament is, how dangerous this is for Jews,” he added. “You’re running around basically tying your entire identity to a country that inevitably will be seen as Jewish ISIS, and you’re saying, as Jews, this is all we care about. You’re making antisemitism worse.”

Similar to Hoyt, HBO host Bill Maher took about 30 seconds to prove that people like Piker who want to liberate the Palestinians really are calling for the destruction of Israel, not a two-state solution.

The topic came up on Maher’s “Club Random” podcast in the spring with Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania as his guest. A clip from the episode about Gaza went viral after being reposted earlier this month.

“By the way, [Gaza], geniuses educated on TikTok, was liberated in 2005 by Israel. Israel gave it back and said, ‘Here, you have your land again. You do something with it.’ And this is what they did with it: They made it into a fortress, didn’t spend it on the people,” Maher said.

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Fetterman agreed. He noted that Bill Clinton, while he was president, helped negotiate a deal that would have given the Palestinians nearly all of the West Bank and East Jerusalem as their capital, but Palestinian President Yasser Arafat turned it down.

“They did not want a two-state solution. Their one-state solution, as you always point out, is from the river [to the] sea. What’s in there?” the lawmaker asked.

The answer, of course, is all of modern-day Israel, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, meaning no more Jewish state.

Piker can try to separate the two all he wants in his rhetoric, but the reality is that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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