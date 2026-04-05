Watch: Inept Texas Judge Blasted After Camera Catches Him Cursing Kind Computer Tech - Now His Nasty Emails Demanding Respect Have Leaked, Too

A judge in Texas was seen on camera belittling an IT worker — and seems to have a broader pattern of talking down to other people in his professional life.

Harris County Civil Court Judge Nathan Milliron was seen in footage circulating on Instagram speaking to the aforementioned worker about an audio issue in the courtroom when he became agitated about the situation.

“Okay, false alarm,” the worker told the judge after checking the issue. “No, it wasn’t a false alarm.”

“False negative,” the worker said, chuckling and trying to ease the tension.

“Don’t joke around. I’m serious about this. It was happening,” the judge shot back.

He told the man to “get out of my courtroom,” before ranting to himself. “Try and be civilized… sick and tired of this bulls**t today.”

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dale Flournoy (@nsgdale)

Although the exchange could be dismissed as a one-off, a report from the New York Post documented other instances of this behavior from Milliron.

In emails with District Clerk Marilyn Burgess, he said, “My court will no longer be stagnant because of DCO’s ineptitude,” wanting respect as a “duly elected judge.”

He also wrote, “THIS IS NO LONGER AN ASK. GET ME A CLERK THAT RESPONDS TO ME and does the job!”

In another email to the district clerk’s office, he spoke down to a woman identified as “Lisa,” calling her a subordinate.

“Lisa — you got an e-mail today… right? Own it. I’m the District Judge and your (sic) are absolutely a subordinate.”

“You have someone that wants to be in 215th… you can’t stomach it… right? I will.”

The New York Post reported that Milliron is also facing trouble with the Texas Ethics Commission over failure to comply with filing laws for a campaign finance report and a personal financial disclosure report.

The judge is fairly new to the bench, having taken office in January 2025.

While one could excuse his power trip as stemming from a lack of experience and an arrogance in having authority in a courtroom, Milliron might want to change his tone quickly.

According to Ballotpedia, he won over his incumbent Democrat opponent Elaine Palmer by a razor-thin 304 votes.

His term lasts until the end of 2028.

Perhaps he should come off his high horse if he plans to continue in this role for another term.

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