Watch as Missiles Fly Over Fox Reporter's Shoulder as He Breaks for Cover During Live Shot

Fox News reporter Trey Vingst was forced to move to safety Tuesday night as Iranian missiles bombarded Tel Aviv, only to be intercepted by Israel’s missile defense system.

A clip posted by Fox News and reposted by Vingst showed him on a balcony as warning sirens sounded over Tel Aviv.

“Air defense systems are currently active over Tel Aviv,” he said.

FOX News Chief Foreign Correspondent @TreyYingst runs for cover from Iranian missiles, then continues reporting on-air from inside. pic.twitter.com/8aMmhuwaOk — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 17, 2025

“We’re gonna move. Stay with us. Stay with us,” Vingst said as flashes in the sky indicated that Iranian missiles were being intercepted. Vingst later said an explosion took place directly overhead.

Vingst noted that even as the United States was considering whether to join Israel, Iran was “firing on major population centers.”

“Right now there are ballistic missiles being fired at Israel’s second-largest city,” he said in another video clip posted to X.

Iranian ballistic missile fire targets Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/rdkUJXlpS4 — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) June 17, 2025

“We are going to take some cover as this unfolds,” Vingst said. “Pull up the tripod. Let’s move inside.”

As Israel and Iran exchange attacks, President Donald Trump has reportedly been weighing whether to join Israel to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities. On Tuesday, Trump called for the unconditional surrender of Iran, according to Reuters.

This morning, the Israeli Air Force carried out a wave of strikes on some 40 Iranian military targets in western Iran, the IDF says. Some 25 fighter jets were involved in the operation, and the targets included missiles aimed at Israel, missile storage facilities, and Iranian… pic.twitter.com/qDqokANmmB — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 18, 2025

That was met with scorn by Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, according to ABC.

An America attack, he said, will “without a doubt will cause irreparable damage.”

“Intelligent people who know Iran and the nation and history of Iran will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation cannot be surrendered,” Khamenei wrote on social media platform X.

New imagery from Maxar & Planet shows fresh damage at Iran’s Tabriz missile base (north), struck once again by Israel – key observation: all underground tunnel entrances have been struck obstructing access to the subterranean facility at this base pic.twitter.com/pO3GmMuXxl — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) June 18, 2025



“War will be met with war, bombing with bombing, and strike with strike. Iran will not submit to any demands or dictates.”

