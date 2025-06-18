Share
Watch as Missiles Fly Over Fox Reporter's Shoulder as He Breaks for Cover During Live Shot

 By Jack Davis  June 18, 2025 at 6:35am
Fox News reporter Trey Vingst was forced to move to safety Tuesday night as Iranian missiles bombarded Tel Aviv, only to be intercepted by Israel’s missile defense system.

A clip posted by Fox News and reposted by Vingst showed him on a balcony as warning sirens sounded over Tel Aviv.

“Air defense systems are currently active over Tel Aviv,” he said.

“We’re gonna move. Stay with us. Stay with us,” Vingst said as flashes in the sky indicated that Iranian missiles were being intercepted. Vingst later said an explosion took place directly overhead.

Vingst noted that even as the United States was considering whether to join Israel, Iran was “firing on major population centers.”

“Right now there are ballistic missiles being fired at Israel’s second-largest city,” he said in another video clip posted to X.

“We are going to take some cover as this unfolds,” Vingst said. “Pull up the tripod. Let’s move inside.”

As Israel and Iran exchange attacks, President Donald Trump has reportedly been weighing whether to join Israel to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities. On Tuesday, Trump called for the unconditional surrender of Iran, according to Reuters.

That was met with scorn by Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, according to ABC.

An America attack, he said, will “without a doubt will cause irreparable damage.”

“Intelligent people who know Iran and the nation and history of Iran will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation cannot be surrendered,” Khamenei wrote on social media platform X.


“War will be met with war, bombing with bombing, and strike with strike. Iran will not submit to any demands or dictates.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




