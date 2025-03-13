Share
New York City Police officers arrest a protester from the group Jewish Voice for Peace, who protested inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil on Thursday.
New York City Police officers arrest a protester from the group Jewish Voice for Peace, who protested inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil on Thursday. (Yuki Iwamura / AP)

Watch: Police Move In as Agitators Refuse Order to Leave Trump Tower

 By Jack Davis  March 13, 2025 at 12:30pm
Protesters took over a portion of New York City’s iconic Trump Tower on Thursday to demand freedom for Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of pro-Hamas and anti-Semitic protests at Columbia University last year.

Khalil was arrested Saturday in New York City by federal immigration officials who are seeking to deport him.

On Thursday, a group of about 100 people belonging to the pro-Palestinian group Jewish Voice for Peace flooded the area occupied by the Trump Grill restaurant, according to the New York Post.

“You are occupying these premises unlawfully and without permission,” an NYPD officer warned after arriving on the scene. “I am ordering you to leave these premises now.”

NYPD moved in at about 12:30 p.m. and in about 30 minutes cleared the scene of protests.

Protesters toted signs demanding, “Fight Nazis not students,” “No Muslim Ban Ever,” and “Jews for Palestinian Freedom.” Some chanted, “Free Mahmoud.”

Khalil is in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Louisiana. Although his green card was revoked, U.S. District Court Judge Jesse Furman has blocked deporting Khalil until a hearing takes place, according to CNN.

Department of Justice attorneys said they plan to move hearings on Khalil to either New Jersey, where he was arrested, or Louisiana.


On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Khalil organized “group protests that not only disrupted college campus classes and harassed Jewish-American students and made them feel unsafe on their own college campus, but also distributed pro-Hamas propaganda, flyers with the logo of Hamas.”

On Monday, President Donald Trump wrote that Khalil got what he deserved by being arrested.

“Following my previously signed Executive Orders, ICE proudly apprehended and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student on the campus of Columbia University,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it,” he wrote.

“Many are not students, they are paid agitators. We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country — never to return again. If you support terrorism, including the slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children, your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests, and you are not welcome here.”

During a visit Wednesday to Albany, border czar Tom Homan said Khalil is a “national security threat,” according to the Gothamist.

“Coming to this country either on a visa or becoming a resident alien here is a great privilege, but there are rules associated with that,” Homan said. “You might even be able to get away with that stuff in the last administration, but you won’t in this administration.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Watch: Police Move In as Agitators Refuse Order to Leave Trump Tower
