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Michael Che attends WrestleMania 41 Saturday at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
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Michael Che attends WrestleMania 41 Saturday at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Georgiana Dallas - WWE / Getty Images)

Watch: SNL's Michael Che Refuses to Cave to Woke Mob as Interviewer Nags Him About Shane Gillis' Gym Clothes Joke

 By Samuel Proctor  October 16, 2026 at 3:38pm
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On Thursday, NBC Today host Laura Jarrett tried to pressure Saturday Night Live comedian Michael Che into condemning fellow comedian Shane Gillis.

In case you missed it, Gillis returned to host SNL last weekend, and in his opening monologue, he addressed the revealing nature of modern female sports attire.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like w****s now?” he said.

To the progressive left, this was seen as a misogynistic, rape-justifying attack on women.

It wasn’t long before the outrage reached the SNL cast.

Che appeared on “Today” to promote his new comedy special, “Michael Che: Shot in Minnesota.” After discussing the special, the host, Laura Jarrett, pivoted to the recent controversy.

She initially displayed Che’s Instagram post where he said, “gotta do more press this week to promote the special.. wonder what every f***ing questions gonna be about [eyeroll emoji].. thanks a lot shane.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Che (@chethinks)

When asked what he thought about the whole situation, Che responded, “That’s comedy. It’s like, you think it’s funny, and then some people don’t.”

Jarrett pushed still further: “Did you laugh at what he said?”

Related:
Woke Celebrities Are Crying About Shane Gillis' 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue: 'I'm Speechless'

Che explained how he was prepping for his role in the show “thinking about what I was going to say that was going to make people upset.”

Jarrett kept trying to corner Che into renouncing Gillis, but Che effectively evaded capture, explaining that he “can’t criticize someone for swinging and missing,” because he had “definitely swung and missed too.”

Is Michael Che right to defend Shane Gillis?

After that interview, Che took to Instagram to explain his thoughts more clearly:

“Folks, I just want to make one thing abundantly clear,” he wrote. “I did NOT laugh.”

“Also, I NEVER laugh. NONE of this s*** is funny to me. I haven’t actually laughed at comedy in about 11yrs, ever since I figured out how to do it.”

He went on to describe his own comedy special: “I make fun of Charlie Kirk, I call the president the r-word, I talk about dating ‘loose women,’ blue balling gay dudes, and allude to God being a bad father.”

If his point wasn’t clear enough, he added that “far be it from me, to thumb my nose at anyone else’s attempt at humor.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Che (@chethinks)

Ultimately Jarrett attempted to force a denunciation out of Che.

He wouldn’t give it, and she was left looking a little silly.

It turns out that the only thing harder than telling an edgy joke on TV is forcing another comedian to condemn it.

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Samuel Proctor
Samuel Proctor is a first year student at Iowa State University, studying political science and writing for the Iowa State Daily. His specialization in political theory and philosophy led him to join The Western Journal in 2026. When not writing, Samuel can be found playing guitar and praising Jesus.




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