Watch: Strange Sight Dots Ponds as Big Freeze Hits Alligator Country

Alligator wrangler Gary Saurage shared a TikTok video showing what his reptile pond looked like after a freeze recently hit Beaumont, Texas.

Saurage runs an alligator park and rescue called Gator Country Adventure Park.

“The ice is gone, and look what happened to the alligators,” Saurage said. “They’re out today; it’s 51 degrees, they’re out sunning, you can look around the pond — everyone’s coming back to life.

“I’ll tell you what guys, that was rough. When I tell you that 7 degrees that we had was really tough on the alligators, it really was. Everybody looks healthy; it’s all good in the gatorhood,” Saurage said.

The clip showed at least half a dozen lethargic alligators lounging in or around Saurage’s pond.

Saurage’s video was an update to some of his earlier TikToks that showed the dinosaur relatives “hibernating” in a peculiar way.

“Wow, welcome to Gator Country under extreme, extreme conditions,” Saurage said in a Jan. 22 clip. “We know how to deal with floods, we know how to deal with hurricanes, but folks, this is what’s really tough on an alligator.”

The camera then panned over to a pond of frozen alligators, their snouts protruding above a frozen layer of ice.

“What they do — these animals are so genius — they’ll poke their heads through the ice so that they can breathe. What you see is nostrils. He’s actually breathing through that nostril, taking about one breath every minute,” he described.

“Their heart rate is down to three beats per minute. That animal is suspended in hibernation. Is that not fascinating?” Saurage said.

The peculiar ritual is called “brumation,” and it’s a reptile’s form of hibernation, according to the South Carolina Aquarium.

Although the two are similar, the significant difference between hibernating and brumating has to do with the animal’s level of inactivity during its dormancy.

During hibernation, animals go into a deep sleep and neither eat nor drink.

Conversely, brumating alligators aren’t completely asleep. While they don’t eat, they do continue drinking to remain hydrated.

