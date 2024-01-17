It looks like someone is finally taking action to solve the border crisis.

Granted, not the person who should be doing something, our supposed Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden, but at least it’s someone who can do something, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

In a short video shared to X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Abbott demonstrated the progress the state of Texas has made on the border wall after the Biden administration put the squash on the project when Biden assumed office (for seemingly no other reason than Trump started the project).

Texas border wall construction continues. We will use every available tool and strategy to secure the border in Biden’s absence. pic.twitter.com/MfZEgv7Bi3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 16, 2024

The content of the video is not the most exciting on its own, simply showing a crew putting pieces of the wall in place.

It’s Abbott’s captions, and the implications of the caption and video together, that are really exciting.

Abbot wrote, “Texas border wall construction continues. We will use every available tool and strategy to secure the border in Biden’s absence.”

Certainly there are many Americans breathing a sigh of relief knowing there is at least one person in power who seems concerned enough about the massive flood of illegal immigrants pouring over the border daily to take some action to stem the flow.

Should Biden be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But, just as many are no doubt frustrated with the current administration, not only by failing to take the same action, but by taking actions that seem designed to encourage this intense amount of illegal immigration.

From school children getting booted from their classrooms in New York, to the innumerable reports of drugs and violent criminals coming from the open border, to the outrage caused by the Biden White House seemingly putting the welfare of illegals over those of American citizens, the problem has clearly gotten completely out of hand.

Most Americans have reached the breaking point. Even blue state mayors and governors, who made a grand show of declaring themselves “sanctuary cities,” are beginning to see what conservatives have been saying all along as busloads of migrants are shipped to their front door.

While most people are sympathetic to the plight of people who just want a better life, most also understand that immigration policies are in place for a reason.

There is not an insignificant number of people who cross the border illegally because they have criminal records that prevent them from immigrating via the regular legal channels.

Criminals who will no doubt be expanding that record once they get to the United States.

Abbott is doing the right thing by his state and the American people, and it’s shameful that the Biden administration refuses to do anything.

And not just refuses to do anything, but also tries actively thwarting Abbott’s efforts to complete the border wall with a myriad of court challenges.

With as bad as things are regarding the border and immigration, it’s frightening to think how much worse it could be if Abbott wasn’t taking action.

Still, Abbott shouldn’t have had to action like this by himself.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.