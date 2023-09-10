Former President Donald Trump brought the house down Saturday when he appeared in Ames, Iowa, for a football game between the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Before the game, Trump appeared at Iowa State’s Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house, where students chanted, “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

The former president joined in flipping hamburgers and threw signed footballs to the crowd, according to the Des Moines Register.

President @realDonaldTrump flipping burgers at Iowa State University! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hUjBVEFeoW — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 9, 2023

President Donald J. Trump signed footballs and threw them into the crowd of students for the Iowa v. Iowa State Football Game pic.twitter.com/6830koJOAX — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 9, 2023

“This is some turnout,” Trump said during one interview. “I guess the youth likes Trump.”

President Donald J. Trump’s interview with Brian Glenn at the Iowa v. Iowa State Football Game pic.twitter.com/kvfO1z8tb8 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 9, 2023



When Trump arrived at Jack Trice Stadium, he was greeted by a huge crowd of supporters chanting “USA!”

President Trump shakes hands with fans as he makes his way through big crowds at the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yt0uWZ6DRd — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 9, 2023



The Register reported that he watched the game with Republican donor Gary Kirke in a private suite.

JUST NOW: President Trump steps into stadium for Iowa vs Iowa State football game pic.twitter.com/NNthlJ0I8q — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 9, 2023



Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, a former Iowa State wide receiver, said Trump was a welcome guest, according to Fox News.

“I’m proud to have President Trump witness the greatest rivalry in college sports,” Whitver said in a statement.

The game ended in a 20-13 Iowa victory.

Four of Trump’s rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Vivek Ramaswamy — also made appearances at the game.

Trump currently holds a 38.5-point lead over DeSantis, his closest challenger, according to the Real Clear Politics polling aggregate.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.