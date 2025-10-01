Watch: Unhinged Don Lemon Attacks His 'Husband' in Wildly Racist Hissy Fit - Remember CNN Paid This Guy to Be a Journalist

Pseudo-journalist and ex-CNN host Don Lemon is back with the lowbrow commentary and racist temper tantrums most have come to expect from him.

After Sunday’s shooting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, that left four people dead and eight injured, Lemon took the opportunity on “The Don Lemon Show” to launch a racist tirade against white men — given that the attacker himself was a white man.

Several clips from that episode began circulating on social media platforms X and YouTube.

Although his comments are enough to chastise him for, the circumstances become downright absurd when realizing that Lemon’s partner is a white man.

Lemon: “White men, something deep in you is broken. You guys believe that vioIence is the answer.” pic.twitter.com/PZZnjv10nf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2025

“White men, something is broken. Something is cracked deep inside when so many of you believe the answer to fear, to loss, to change is violence. Are you listening to me? I hope I’m saying it loud enough for the people in the back,” he said during Monday’s show.

Another clip showed him going further with this rant.

Was Don Lemon ever an actual unbiased journalist? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Wake up white men! What the f*** is wrong with you?” he continued. “You’re too dumb to even realize that because you’re lazy and sitting in front of a computer or a phone, and you’re just eating it up.”

He then proceeded to seemingly mock anyone who is against illegal immigration, stating white men yearn for the past that segregationists once championed.

“That country doesn’t exist anymore, a**hole!” he exclaimed.

Warning: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Lemon: White men are “lazy, dumb” and the country your grandparents lived in “doesn’t anymore exist” pic.twitter.com/cHAs9rdoW1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2025

A third clip showed Lemon asking, “White men, are you OK?” with a clear reference to President Donald Trump and his efforts to stop crime via the National Guard.

“You’re sending troops, National Guard to cities. You keep talking about, ‘Oh my gosh, Chicago and black-on-black crime.’ I wanna know white men — are you OK?” he rambled.

“This country keeps waking up to bodies in the pews, blood on the floor, gunfire in public places, and the faces behind the trigger looks the same nearly every single time. This is just the truth. I don’t care if you get mad about it,” he told his audience, referencing church shootings and saying many of these were “white spaces.”

Firstly, Lemon and his partner might have had an awkward conversation after Monday’s episode.

Second, if Lemon wants to play this game, by all means.

Interpreting the stats from the FBI, Crime in America reported, “African Americans are the primary group arrested for murders, robberies, and weapons violations.”

Global statistics clarified the data further, reporting these murders were black people killing other black people: “The homicide data reveals that African Americans are the primary group arrested for murders, which corresponds with their elevated victimization rates. This pattern reflects the intraracial nature of most homicides, where victims and perpetrators typically share similar demographic characteristics and often know each other.”

Certainly, a deranged white man killing churchgoers is nothing to overlook, but Lemon’s comments and his argument about race and violence make zero sense.

However, his complete ability to overlook the facts, jump to insane conclusions, and spout his biased opinion as gospel should come as no surprise to anyone who actually followed or paid the slightest bit of attention to his failed career as a “journalist.”

His departure from CNN has not been kind to him, and his antics are showing that.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.