West Point Experiences Catastrophic Flooding, Academy Epicenter of 'Biblical' Storm

The United States Military Academy, located at West Point, New York, experienced severe flood Sunday when a massive storm moved through the area.

The New York Times reported that the academy was the “epicenter” of the storm, which dumped eight inches of rain over a 24-hour period as of Sunday night.

Newsweek described the downpour as “biblical.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for Orange County, where West Point is located.

“I have announced a State of Emergency for Orange County, which has experienced life-threatening flooding over the past few hours. We are in close communication with local officials and State agencies are participating in search and rescue efforts,” she tweeted.

I have announced a State of Emergency for Orange County, which has experienced life-threatening flooding over the past few hours. We are in close communication with local officials and State agencies are participating in search and rescue efforts. ⬇️ — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 10, 2023



Fox Weather reported that a 30-year-old woman in Highland Falls, New York, which is adjacent to West Point, died on Sunday when the road she was walking on washed out.

BREAKING: Flash flooding caused a major disaster in Highland Falls, New York. After devastating flash flooding swept through #NewYork, more than 25 million Americans in the northeast are under flood warnings. pic.twitter.com/izxUgDqr4G — EvoCentral (@evocentralnews) July 10, 2023

Video posted online Sunday shows a portion of Route 218 just north of the academy on the way to the town Cornwall was also washed away.

Route 218 from cornwall to West point is gone pic.twitter.com/zdxMJAkQ7M — NsfwWx ❄️ (@NsfwWx) July 10, 2023

West Point, located a little over 50 miles north of New York City, posted pictures on Facebook of washed-out roads and rock slides on the academy grounds.

Lt. Gen Steven W. Gilland, West Point’s commanding officer, said in a Monday statement, “To all of our U.S. Military Academy and local Hudson Valley teammates: As we wake up and assess the impacts of the devastating rainfall over the past 24 hours, please be patient as emergency workers both on and off West Point clear roadways and assess infrastructure, this will take time.

“Our teams are working together to ensure everyone’s safety. We absolutely appreciate the support as neighbors, friends, and strangers pitch in to help others in this time of need,” he added.

Gilland stated that all the cadets and other U.S. Army personnel located on the post for summer training are safe.

“We will adjust training accordingly throughout the next few days as we continue to determine impacts. We are fully aware of the difficulties cadets are having as they travel back to West Point. Everyone will remain flexible,” the general said.

“Our U.S. Army Garrison West Point team is working around the clock to restore capabilities that have been lost or reduced,” Gilland reported.

Current scene in West Point, New York / #HudsonValley 🌊 The radar estimates that over 10 inches of rain fell today, nearly the amount that typically falls over an entire summer! ⚠️ There’s more rain to come… 📸 Megan Cardone via a resident of West Point, NY pic.twitter.com/tLDVttp08p — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) July 9, 2023

More than 1,200 students from the class of 2027 reported to the academy on June 26 for Cadet Basic Training.

Cadets from upper classes are also on post throughout the summer for other training programs.

West Point was founded in 1802 during the presidency of Thomas Jefferson to train officers for the U.S. Army. It is the nation’s oldest military academy, whose graduates include Ulysses S. Grant, Douglas MacArthur, Dwight Eisenhower, Buzz Aldrin, and Norman Schwarzkopf.

