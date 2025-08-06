Share
Premium
Deep Dive
Hillary Rodham Clinton attends a conversation with Reid Hoffman in New York City on Jan. 28.
Premium
Hillary Rodham Clinton attends a conversation with Reid Hoffman in New York City on Jan. 28. (Dominik Bindl /Getty Images)

Whistleblower Bombshell: Was Hillary the One Responsible for the Actual 2016 Hacking That's Been Blamed on Russia?

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 6, 2025 at 4:32am
Share

It was one of the most remarkable pieces of evidence to be released thus far in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s information declassification drops regarding the 2016 election and its aftermath, and the potential implication was so astounding that even conservative outlets missed it.

However, it cannot be missed forever, and the question must be asked: Did Hillary Clinton end up hacking America and blaming it on Russia?

Let’s back up a bit and also realize that, firstly, we’ll probably never know the answer to that question. Secondly, it’s an implication one can reach after reading one of the documents Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has declassified over the past month that has gotten the least scrutiny.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Whistleblower Bombshell: Was Hillary the One Responsible for the Actual 2016 Hacking That's Been Blamed on Russia?
Alert: Schiff Officially Under Criminal Investigation - Criminal Referral from HHS Was Slam Dunk - Report
Kim Davis Is Back, And the LGBT Crowd Is Terrified: County Clerk Is Heading for SCOTUS 10 Years After Left Destroyed Her Over Traditional Marriage Stand
Blue City Paradise: San Francisco Hockey Player Stabbed in Neck Protecting Woman, Kids from Possible Lunatic
Jasmine Crockett Threatens Unconstitutional Action Against Supreme Court
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation