Marine One with President Donald Trump on board departs from the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Marine One with President Donald Trump on board departs from the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

White House Launches Trolling Campaign on Liberal X Alternative Bluesky

 By The Associated Press  October 18, 2025 at 4:00am
The White House on Friday joined Bluesky, the social media platform of choice for many in the left-leaning online world.

In its inaugural post, the White House account offered a sizzle reel of the administration’s memes, trolls, and messages from President Donald Trump’s nine months since returning to office.

The post appeared aimed at tweaking liberals who aren’t fans of the Republican president.

The first post included mentions of the administration’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico, a doctored image of Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries adorned in a sombrero with a faux mustache, and stream of photos and video from other big moments in the early going of Trump’s second term.

“What’s up, Bluesky?” the White House said in a message accompanying the video.

“We thought you might’ve missed some of our greatest hits, so we put this together for you. Can’t wait to spend more quality time together!”

Disgruntled X users began flocking to Bluesky after billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter (now known as X) in 2022, and the platform reported a surge in new users late last year.

It remains small compared to more established online spaces such as X, but it has emerged as an alternative for liberals and leftists looking for a different mood.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security also launched Bluesky accounts Friday.

Vice President J.D. Vance joined Bluesky in June.

Trump’s social media platform of choice is Truth Social.

Trump is the biggest shareholder in Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that owns Truth Social.

