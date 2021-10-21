Share
News
Photos from the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority show Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe.
Photos from the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority show Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe. (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority / AP)

Woman Charged Along with Husband in Alleged Plot to Sell Submarine Secrets

 By The Associated Press  October 21, 2021 at 12:42pm
A Maryland woman charged along with her husband in a plot to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country must remain behind bars after a judge on Thursday determined she was a flight risk and a danger to national security.

Lawyers for Diana Toebbe had argued for her release during a detention hearing Wednesday.

She and her husband, Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, were arrested earlier this month on charges that they violated the Atomic Energy Act.

U.S. authorities say Jonathan Toebbe had tried to pass secrets about sophisticated Virginia-class submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Diana Toebbe is accused of serving as a lookout on three separate occasions in which her husband deposited memory cards containing sensitive information at several dead-drop locations.

In a ruling Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble rejected arguments from defense lawyers that Diana Toebbe could be released under certain conditions to her Annapolis home.

“Although Defendant has no prior criminal history, the nature and circumstances of the charges against her and her actions demonstrate that Defendant is a danger to every community and to our national security by clear and convincing evidence,” Trumble wrote, also describing her as a flight risk.

Conversation