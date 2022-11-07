Parler Share
News

Woman Praised for Moving Car to Shield Cops After Noticing They Were in Trouble: 'I Would Do It Again'

 By Jack Davis  November 7, 2022 at 11:27am
Parler Share

As bullets were flying in Newark, New Jersey, last week in a shooting that left two police officers wounded, one civilian went above and beyond to shield the police and assist a wounded officer.

“The woman … got out of her car and tried to stop the bleeding of an officer and helped drag him safety in the middle of what might have been a gunfight,” Mayor Raj J. Baraka said after the Tuesday incident, according to CBS.

“Our residents in Newark have shown several times over and over again that they are willing to put themselves in the way of police and harm,” Baraka said, according to The New York Times.

The woman spoke about that day to WNET-TV, which agreed not to use her name or show her face on camera.

“That’s who I am; that’s what I do. I try to help anybody who needs my help,” she said.

Trending:
DeSantis' Election Crime Unit Makes Another Major Illegal Voting Arrest Connected to Elections in Multiple States

Baraka said that shooting started after police had closed in on a suspect in an Oct. 28 shooting, according to CNN.

“They gave him instructions; there was a brief altercation; the gentleman pulled a gun out, shot two police officers at close range. Gunshot was returned – fire was returned. The gentleman retreated into the building,” Baraka said.

The woman is shown on video walking to the trunk of her car to get a towel and then trying to stop the bleeding from Officer Johnny Aquino, who was wounded in the neck and shoulder. Officer Jabrill Paul was shot in the leg.



“I wasn’t even thinking about myself. I just put him [Aquino] first,” she said.

“And I wasn’t even thinking about bullets, the only thing I saw was him. And that’s what I was focused on, saving him,” she said.

The woman who works as a nurse with the mentally ill said it was “natural for me to go help someone. That’s what I do.”

Are you worried about the rise in violent crime?

“I would want someone to do that for me, my family, my daughter, my husband, my sister,” she said.

Paul was released the day after the shooting. Aquino was released last Friday.

Police have since arrested Kendall Howard, 30, in connection with the shootings. He faces two counts of attempted murder, along with additional counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, according to CNN.

Related:
Watch: 'Frustrating As Heck' - Dem Gov Whines About Close NY Race as Zeldin Catches Up

Although the woman who intervened was not hurt, her car has a souvenir — a bullet hole in the hood.

When asked if she would do what she did again, she replied, “Of course, I would do it again. That’s who I am.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Woman Praised for Moving Car to Shield Cops After Noticing They Were in Trouble: 'I Would Do It Again'
King Charles Has a Weird Ice Quirk, Won't Leave Home Without His Toy
$1 Billion Funneled to Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan Since Biden's Retreat; Agencies Refusing to Hand Over Details
Is Your Name on the List? Election Officials Name Over 1,000 Voters Whose Ballots Won't Be Counted
Firefighters' Heroic Rescue Caught on Video; Investigators Say Lithium-Ion Device Set 292-Unit Building Ablaze
See more...

Conversation