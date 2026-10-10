Women, Want to Radically Increase the Chances Your Marriage Will Last? Take Your Husband's Last Name: Study

As someone who has been happily married for nearly 20 years now, I sometimes get asked, “What’s your secret?”

While my actual answer is, “Never go to bed mad at your spouse,” turns out there may be another “secret” to maintaining a long and fruitful marriage.

According to a fascinating 2026 analysis from the Institute for Family Studies, it turns out that a wife taking her husband’s last name could actually be a factor.

This is how the Institute for Family Studies puts it, caveats and all: “The overall finding from these two surveys is simple: spouses who don’t share a surname divorce at about a 50% higher rate than those who do share a surname, and their divorces come about 30% earlier in their marriages.”

“These huge effects reflect very large selection biases, since who chooses to share a surname in a marriage is not remotely random, and so we can’t say these effects are entirely or even mostly causal. Nonetheless, there are some reasons to believe surname sharing might have some modest causal effects on which couples stay together,” the study added.

Now, before anyone rushes to tell their wife to head down to the Social Security office for a name change, there’s a bit more to unpack here.

The study, conducted by Institute for Family Studies senior fellow Lyman Stone, examined data from a 2023 Pew Research Center survey and Texas divorce records from 2016 and 2017.

And while the headline findings are certainly eye-opening, the underlying numbers are arguably just as interesting.

For instance, couples who shared a surname stayed married for an average of roughly 12 years before divorcing. Couples with different naming arrangements, meanwhile, typically divorced after eight to 10 years.

And the differences weren’t simply explained away by children, either. Across different family sizes, couples sharing a surname tended to remain married longer before divorcing.

But there’s a rather large elephant in the room: Correlation does not equal causation.

A woman who takes her husband’s last name may already hold more traditional views about marriage, family, and divorce than a woman who chooses to keep her maiden name.

In fact, Stone found that 92 percent of conservative women adopted their husband’s surname, compared to just 70 percent of liberal women. That ideological divide could certainly help explain why the two groups approach marriage differently.

But there’s another possibility worth considering, and it’s one that I find particularly compelling: Perhaps sharing a surname helps foster a sense of shared identity.

After all, marriage isn’t supposed to be two people merely coexisting under the same roof. It’s two people committing to building one life together.

Should women always take their husband's last name after marriage? Yes, it's traditional No, they should keep their maiden name It depends on personal choice Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's traditional 0% (0 votes) No, they should keep their maiden name 0% (0 votes) It depends on personal choice 0% (0 votes)

And that’s where I think the study raises a genuinely worthwhile question. Does taking a shared name strengthen that commitment, or is it simply an outward expression of a commitment that was already there? The researchers can’t definitively answer that, but it’s a question worth asking.

To be clear, I don’t believe that sharing a surname can magically fix a marriage plagued by dishonesty, selfishness, lack of communication, or some other issue. If only marital problems were so easily solved by paperwork.

But after nearly two decades of marriage, I do believe that a lasting union requires both spouses to think less in terms of “me” and more in terms of “we.”

Whether a shared surname helps create that mentality or merely reflects it, the principle remains the same. A successful marriage isn’t about protecting two separate identities at all costs. It’s about building something together that’s worth protecting.

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