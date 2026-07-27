World's Dumbest Rapper Arrested for Fraud, But Satanic Discovery and Live 'Sacrifice' Found at Home Are Far Worse

You should not commit a crime, but in the event that you do, do not write a song about it and post it online.

Lazaro Lesteiro-Diaz, a 26-year-old rapper based in Miami, Florida, is charged with money laundering, organized scheme to defraud, unlawful possession of identification, possession of a controlled substance, and animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

Lesteiro-Diaz goes by “Yunglazz” and “Drakula” to promote his rap career.

WSVN reported that authorities began an investigation into his actions after he posted his music online in June and July. The lyrics described activities like bank “spoofing” and videos showed victims’ personal information.

According to the FBI, “Spoofing is when someone disguises an email address, sender name, phone number, or website URL — often just by changing one letter, symbol, or number — to convince you that you are interacting with a trusted source.”

Lesteiro-Diaz’s song lyrics read, ““I called you from a Bank of America number… that means I’ma boof a plot.” Detectives translated this to mean the 26-year-old was stating, “I’m going to take your money. I’m going to access your bank account, and you’re giving me your code.”

Handguns, stacks of money, and even a laptop with sensitive information relating to his alleged crimes were seen in one livestream.

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WPLG noted that the laptop was not just in the shot for a split second. Lesteiro-Diaz seemed to be proud and unapologetic about the alleged crime. Authorities said that in a July 6 livestream, the information was shown and an explanation for “how he commits organized fraud and spoofing schemes.”

Although that level of idiocy is amusing, the story takes a dark turn given what investigators found in his home.

A search warrant was executed Thursday by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the City of Miami Police Special Investigations Section, and an FBI task force.

While recovering firearms and controlled substances, they also found two beheaded chickens behind his house and a live baby goat. The goat was kept in a box and marked with orange paint near a room “full of Cuban Santeria/Voodoo Witch Craft.”

WPLG reported the animal was going to be part of a “sacrifice.”

WFOR-TV included footage from Lesteiro-Diaz’s music in their news special later posted to social media platform X.

😡Miami Man Charged with Fraud, Animal Cruelty😡 Self Proclaimed Rapper🙄

Lazaro Lesteiro-Diaz, a 26-year-old Miami rapper who goes by the stage names “Drakula” and “YungLazz,” has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies following a police raid that uncovered bank fraud… pic.twitter.com/Jr7WvxFgoB — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) July 25, 2026

The poor goat was taken to Felix Varela High School’s Veterinary Academy, where one student said it was scared but eventually started eating and drinking.

It will be transferred to a farm in Ocala, Florida.

If the accusations are true, Lesteiro-Diaz made an incredibly dimwitted decision to show the world his unlawful deeds. He was practically begging for police to investigate him.

His delving into the occult is a disturbing aspect of this story.

The evil one tries to make his way into our lives by seemingly innocent pathways. We often do not realize how destructive our tendencies can be.

In this case, the 26-year-old appeared to gladly welcome his presence, inviting him into his home and his life.

For those of us looking to walk with Christ, we must stay vigilant.

A survey by Pew Research from May 2025 found 30 percent of Americans consult astrology, fortune tellers, or tarot cards at least once a year.

Prayer and discernment must guide our hand in a time when it seems practices in the occult are rising.

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