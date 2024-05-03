Young Man Stabbed Outside of Hotel-Turned-Migrant Shelter - No Arrests Made

A man was hospitalized on Wednesday after he was stabbed outside of a historic New York City hotel that the city has repurposed to house illegal immigrants.

According to Fox News, the unidentified victim was in front of Manhattan’s Roosevelt Hotel when he was stabbed in the back of the neck.

The New York Police Department told Fox News the man, who was 23, walked to nearby Mount Sinai West hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Fox News, which spoke to officers working the case, described the victim’s injuries as a “flesh wound.”

No arrests were immediately made in the attack, and no suspects have been identified publicly by the NYPD.

According to police, two people are being sought in the stabbing attack.

No other information about those suspects had been released as of Friday afternoon.

NYPD detectives said they were attempting to learn more about the attack by pulling video from area surveillance cameras.

The Roosevelt Hotel first opened in 1924 and in September will celebrate its 100-year anniversary.

Is the migrant crisis out of control? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Named in honor of the beloved 26th President of the United States, President Theodore ‘Teddy’ Roosevelt, the architects of the hotel designed the style and architecture in honor of him,” the hotel says on its website.

The historic structure has been the site of numerous noteworthy events throughout the past century.

In 1948, then-New York Gov. Thomas Dewey erroneously declared victory over incumbent President Harry Truman from Dewey’s election headquarters at the Roosevelt.

Truman went on to win the election.

Despite the Roosevelt Hotel’s storied history, the structure now is home to many illegal immigrants who have descended on New York City amid the country’s ongoing border crisis.

The hotel was closed during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020, but New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced last May that the hotel would immediately open 175 rooms to immigrants flooding into the city.

The plan laid out by Adams was to have 850 rooms available.

But like other immigrant shelters in the city, the Roosevelt has seen its share of violence.

As CBS News reported last month, a man was stabbed in the chest and arm at the nearby Watson Hotel, which also is housing people who entered the country after making claims of asylum.

As of mid-February, it was believed that more than 175,000 migrants were in New York City, NPR reported.

__________________________________________

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.