Deep Dive
The Jack K. Williams Systems Administration Building is pictured on the Texas A&M University Campus in College Station, Texas.
The Jack K. Williams Systems Administration Building is pictured on the Texas A&M University Campus in College Station, Texas.

How a Young Student, a State Rep, And Some Cell Phone Video Brought a College President and Woke Prof to Their Knees

 By V. Saxena  September 15, 2025 at 7:02am
Thanks to a passionate young college student and an involved Texas state rep, an LGBT-indoctrinated professor is out of a job, and the college president who’d defended her has been humbled into submission.

The beginning of the end for the Texas A&M University children’s literature professor started earlier this month when a brave female student challenged her professor’s LGBT lessons.

The female student objected to a lesson specifically about how there’s more than two genders.

V. Saxena
