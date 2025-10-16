Zohran Mamdani, Who Treats Gaza Like NYC Borough, Says He Doesn't 'Really Have Opinions' About Disarming Hamas

Zohran Mamdani has, throughout his time representing New York City in the state assembly and now running for its mayor, treated Israel, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank as the sixth, seventh, and eighth boroughs of NYC, respectively. He hates the sixth and loves the seventh and eighth.

And yet, now that peace has been made between Israel and Hamas — the terrorist group that governs the Gaza Strip — and the election for New York City mayor is just weeks away, Mamdani suddenly doesn’t “really have opinions” about disarming Hamas.

Not only that, that absence of opinions comes as Hamas — still armed, for the moment — is allegedly carrying out public executions before the deal allows peacekeeping forces to take over for them.

Strange, that sudden shift! Maybe he googled “Hamas,” finally, and the AI summary told him they weren’t All That Great. Or maybe you were mistaking the words that were coming out of his mouth for actual informed opinions, which they never were.

Or maybe, just maybe, under all that happy-clappy socialist “globalize the intifada” gobbledygook is just another stoat-like politician who’ll say whatever it takes to make it up the next rung of the electoral ladder.

Whatever the case, Mamdani’s unusual interest in the nation-state of Israel and the various elements of the Palestinian Authority — unusual because, as I will repeat, this is a local politician in New York City — became burdensomely superfluous on Monday when a peace deal was reached and Hamas effectively capitulated. The living Israeli hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack — 20 in total still remained — were returned, hostilities stopped, and the group that has governed Gaza since 2006 agreed in principle to give up power.

But not without a final round of reprisals to remind everyone just who Hamas is/was (let’s hope we’re talking about the group in the past tense sooner rather than later). From CNN:

Reports of violence have been shared widely on social media channels, with one particularly gruesome video that was shared by Hamas-affiliated channels showing a group of masked fighters, some of whom are wearing green Hamas headbands, killing eight blindfolded people in a square in Gaza City while large crowds are watching, a possible sign of the brutality Hamas is using to reassert itself as the security force

CNN has verified the location where the video was filmed, the al Sabra neighborhood in western Gaza City, but it cannot independently confirm when the incident took place.

Will Zohran Mamdani be the next mayor of New York City? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

However, it is likely the incident took place after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect, as Israeli troops were operating in the area before that. War-time damage to the buildings seen in the video suggests it has been filmed recently.

So, Assemblyman Zohran “Globalize the Intifada” Mamdani, Democratic nominee for New York City mayor and, in all likelihood, the city’s next leader: What say you?

During an interview on Fox News on Wednesday, host Martha MacCallum said that “Hamas is killing Palestinians inside Gaza,” allegedly as retribution against those who were disloyal to the group. Should they be disarmed?

“I don’t really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel beyond the question of justice and safety, and the fact that anything has to abide by international law,” Mamdani said.

“And that applies to Hamas, that applies to the Israeli military.”

UH OH — Mamdani says that he has NO OPINIONS on the future of Hamas and Israel “beyond the question of justice.” So even TODAY as Hamas murders Palestinians, he STILL doesn’t call for them to lay their weapons down? Maybe he’s simply on the side of the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/CvezUIZQcc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2025

That’s interesting. Because he’s had opinions about Israel and Judaism in general, and the Israel-Hamas War in particular, during his time in the state legislature and on to his mayoral campaign.

Let’s start with Oct. 8, 2023, the day after the terror attacks that precipitated the war, where he decried, “Netanyahu’s declaration of war, the Israeli government’s decision to cut electricity to Gaza, and Knesset members calling for another Nakba,” referencing the displacement of Palestinians after their loss in the 1948 Israel-Palestine War.

“The path forward toward a just and lasting peace can only begin by ending the occupation and dismantling apartheid,” he said — offering nothing in the way of condolences there to the 1,200-odd innocent Israelis murdered by Hamas.

My statement on the last 36 hours across Israel and Palestine: pic.twitter.com/ulF8D4UHOV — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 8, 2023

Nor is he much better now that he’s running for mayor and has nationwide attention after the upset victory in this summer’s primary. Here’s his statement on the two-year anniversary of the attack, in which he said that it has “demonstrated the very worst of humanity” and that Americans “must answer it by modeling the very best.”

My statement on the two year anniversary of October 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/JlsXUeAeYd — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 7, 2025

That’s aged well, especially considering it’s under 10 days old. No opinion on whether Hamas executing people in public or whether that means they should be disarmed represents “modeling the very best,” though.

Oh, and let’s please do not forget the apologia for the phrase “globalize the intifada” …

Mamdani, on The Bulwark podcast, says ‘Globalize the Intifada’ chant signifies, to him, a call for Palestinian human rights. Adds: “The word has been used by the Holocaust Museum when translating the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising into Arabic — because it’s a word that means struggle.” pic.twitter.com/k2yeiSJpMy — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) June 17, 2025

“Globalize the Intifada” is a call to violence. Full stop. Words matter—whether Mamdani cares to believe that or not. New Yorkers need to reject this lunatic. pic.twitter.com/xLk9kyR9vQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 30, 2025

… or his pledge to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he ever came to New York City if he were mayor, to show he “stands up for international law.”

Mamdani does not believe in the rule of law as passed by legislatures and carried out by executives. He follows a “higher” non-existent law based solely on his personal values.

He is literally promising to rule lawlessly. pic.twitter.com/Rq4SW77TaV — Seth Barron (@SethBarronNYC) September 12, 2025

But the noble Mamdani says, “I don’t really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel.” For Mamdani is an honorable man. And Mamdani says he only wants justice for both countries, and Mamdani is an honorable man. Oh, heck — even Shakespeare channeling Mark Antony couldn’t make this one work.

Mamdani’s stated lack of opinions on the matter now has nothing to do with an actual lack of opinions, or at least expressed ones. To him, this was the ultimate good vs. evil showdown, except his version of good is probably your idea of evil, and vice versa. Actual good and Mamdani’s evil ended up winning, and Mamdani doesn’t want to be on the losing side — either now or on the first Tuesday in November.

But he still, after treating the whole thing as if these were three extra boroughs of the city he needed to police, doesn’t want to say whether he’d disarm a terror organization apparently carrying out summary executions in Gaza. It’s better than “globalize the intifada,” I suppose — but if he’s a bit more practiced, he’s still the same old Zohran Mamdani.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.