Commentary
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani visits "The Story With Martha MacCallum" at Fox News Channel Studio in New York City on Wednesday.
Commentary
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani visits "The Story With Martha MacCallum" at Fox News Channel Studio in New York City on Wednesday. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

Zohran Mamdani, Who Treats Gaza Like NYC Borough, Says He Doesn't 'Really Have Opinions' About Disarming Hamas

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 16, 2025 at 3:54am
Zohran Mamdani has, throughout his time representing New York City in the state assembly and now running for its mayor, treated Israel, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank as the sixth, seventh, and eighth boroughs of NYC, respectively. He hates the sixth and loves the seventh and eighth.

And yet, now that peace has been made between Israel and Hamas — the terrorist group that governs the Gaza Strip — and the election for New York City mayor is just weeks away, Mamdani suddenly doesn’t “really have opinions” about disarming Hamas.

Not only that, that absence of opinions comes as Hamas — still armed, for the moment — is allegedly carrying out public executions before the deal allows peacekeeping forces to take over for them.

Strange, that sudden shift! Maybe he googled “Hamas,” finally, and the AI summary told him they weren’t All That Great. Or maybe you were mistaking the words that were coming out of his mouth for actual informed opinions, which they never were.

Or maybe, just maybe, under all that happy-clappy socialist “globalize the intifada” gobbledygook is just another stoat-like politician who’ll say whatever it takes to make it up the next rung of the electoral ladder.

Whatever the case, Mamdani’s unusual interest in the nation-state of Israel and the various elements of the Palestinian Authority — unusual because, as I will repeat, this is a local politician in New York City — became burdensomely superfluous on Monday when a peace deal was reached and Hamas effectively capitulated. The living Israeli hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack — 20 in total still remained — were returned, hostilities stopped, and the group that has governed Gaza since 2006 agreed in principle to give up power.

But not without a final round of reprisals to remind everyone just who Hamas is/was (let’s hope we’re talking about the group in the past tense sooner rather than later). From CNN:

Reports of violence have been shared widely on social media channels, with one particularly gruesome video that was shared by Hamas-affiliated channels showing a group of masked fighters, some of whom are wearing green Hamas headbands, killing eight blindfolded people in a square in Gaza City while large crowds are watching, a possible sign of the brutality Hamas is using to reassert itself as the security force

CNN has verified the location where the video was filmed, the al Sabra neighborhood in western Gaza City, but it cannot independently confirm when the incident took place.

Will Zohran Mamdani be the next mayor of New York City?

However, it is likely the incident took place after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect, as Israeli troops were operating in the area before that. War-time damage to the buildings seen in the video suggests it has been filmed recently.

So, Assemblyman Zohran “Globalize the Intifada” Mamdani, Democratic nominee for New York City mayor and, in all likelihood, the city’s next leader: What say you?

During an interview on Fox News on Wednesday, host Martha MacCallum said that “Hamas is killing Palestinians inside Gaza,” allegedly as retribution against those who were disloyal to the group. Should they be disarmed?

“I don’t really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel beyond the question of justice and safety, and the fact that anything has to abide by international law,” Mamdani said.

“And that applies to Hamas, that applies to the Israeli military.”

Mamdani's NYPD Apology Tour: Sincere or Political Cleanup?

That’s interesting. Because he’s had opinions about Israel and Judaism in general, and the Israel-Hamas War in particular, during his time in the state legislature and on to his mayoral campaign.

Let’s start with Oct. 8, 2023, the day after the terror attacks that precipitated the war, where he decried, “Netanyahu’s declaration of war, the Israeli government’s decision to cut electricity to Gaza, and Knesset members calling for another Nakba,” referencing the displacement of Palestinians after their loss in the 1948 Israel-Palestine War.

“The path forward toward a just and lasting peace can only begin by ending the occupation and dismantling apartheid,” he said — offering nothing in the way of condolences there to the 1,200-odd innocent Israelis murdered by Hamas.

Nor is he much better now that he’s running for mayor and has nationwide attention after the upset victory in this summer’s primary. Here’s his statement on the two-year anniversary of the attack, in which he said that it has “demonstrated the very worst of humanity” and that Americans “must answer it by modeling the very best.”

That’s aged well, especially considering it’s under 10 days old. No opinion on whether Hamas executing people in public or whether that means they should be disarmed represents “modeling the very best,” though.

Oh, and let’s please do not forget the apologia for the phrase “globalize the intifada” …

… or his pledge to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he ever came to New York City if he were mayor, to show he “stands up for international law.”

But the noble Mamdani says, “I don’t really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel.” For Mamdani is an honorable man. And Mamdani says he only wants justice for both countries, and Mamdani is an honorable man. Oh, heck — even Shakespeare channeling Mark Antony couldn’t make this one work.

Mamdani’s stated lack of opinions on the matter now has nothing to do with an actual lack of opinions, or at least expressed ones. To him, this was the ultimate good vs. evil showdown, except his version of good is probably your idea of evil, and vice versa. Actual good and Mamdani’s evil ended up winning, and Mamdani doesn’t want to be on the losing side — either now or on the first Tuesday in November.

But he still, after treating the whole thing as if these were three extra boroughs of the city he needed to police, doesn’t want to say whether he’d disarm a terror organization apparently carrying out summary executions in Gaza. It’s better than “globalize the intifada,” I suppose — but if he’s a bit more practiced, he’s still the same old Zohran Mamdani.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation