Over 100 Warning Labels Added to Books After Shocking Porn in Schools Report

 By Reagan Reese  August 12, 2022 at 7:42am
A Florida school district has placed warning labels for parents on more than 100 books containing LGBT and raced-based content, according to Fox News.

Collier County public schools in Southwest Florida began adding warning labels to books in the district library after the February release of a report on pornography in schools, Fox News reported Thursday.

The “advisory notice to parents” stickers are placed on books in the school’s library and online catalog.

“This Advisory Notice shall serve to inform you that this book has been identified by some community members as unsuitable for students,” the label says, according to Fox News. “This book will also be identified in the Destiny system with the same notation.

“The decision whether this book is suitable or unsuitable shall be the decision of the parent(s) who has the right to oversee his/her child’s education consistent with state law.”

The “2021 Objectionable Materials Report: Pornography and Age-Inappropriate Material in Florida Public Schools” was created by the Florida Citizens Alliance, a nonprofit for K-12 education reform, according to the report.

It said Collier County public schools’ library included 66 percent “questionable content” such as LGBT books about gender identification aimed at elementary-age students.

“To ensure that parents retain control over what their child is reading from the media center collection, we provide parents directions for accessing the online system in order to view books checked out by their child,” Collier County public schools told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement.

“As noted above, we have developed procedures to allow parents and community members to object to media center books,” it said.

The report lists “LGBTQ-focused novels” with “gender self-identification and same-sex marriage” that it says were aimed at children from 12 months to 8 years old.

The books in question “contain indecent and offensive material,” according to the report.

In March, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law. The legislation prohibits lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten to the third grade. Critics have deemed the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The Florida Citizens Alliance did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Reagan Reese
