Watch: Scott Jennings Triggers CNN Panelists When He Exposes Their Attempt to Create a 'Fantasy Land'

Democrats and their allies in the establishment media have followed a pattern so predictable that it underscores their mounting desperation.

Fortunately, CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings has once again brought truth and sanity to that network’s otherwise propagandized audience.

Monday on “NewsNight with Abby Phillip,” Jennings endured two liberal female panelists repeatedly trying to talk over him as he calmly explained that Republicans, contrary to Democrats’ pathetic and manufactured “fantasy land” narrative, actually approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance.

“You guys keep trying to create this fantasy land where Donald Trump is not popular, where Republicans are mad,” Jennings said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Of course, the two liberal panelists talked over him the entire time, but that did not deter Jennings.

“Can you name a single Democrat in Congress who’s more popular than Donald Trump right now?” he asked.

Mercifully, his question drew silence.

“Answer: no,” he added.

One of the two liberal panelists then insisted, against all evidence, that Republicans actually disapprove of the president’s job performance.

Do you approve of Trump’s job performance? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Jennings ignored her.

“The American people are happy about what’s going on right now,” he said, “because for the first time in a long time a president said, ‘I’m actually gonna reduce the size of government.”

“You guys keep trying to create this fantasy land where Donald Trump is not popular, where Republicans are mad.” “Can you name a single Democrat in Congress who is more popular than Donald Trump right now?” Scott Jennings continues to be a nightly one man wrecking ball on CNN. pic.twitter.com/1RxOdkVZ9X — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 4, 2025

Democrats, of course, have gone to great and embarrassing lengths to gin up the appearance of widespread opposition to Trump.

Last month, for instance, the establishment media tried passing off leftist-funded protests against X owner Elon Musk, head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, as organic outrage from GOP constituents.

In reality, however, the most recent polling data has shown Trump with positive net approval ratings.

The latest RealClear Polling aggregate, for instance, gave the president a net approval rating of +1.2 percent.

Moreover, the latest results of a monthly Trump job approval tracking poll, conducted jointly by the U.K.’s Daily Mail and J.L. Partners, revealed that the president has a 54 percent approval rating — a record-high for him — compared to only 46 percent who disapprove.

Thus, Democrats have constructed their anti-Trump narrative out of whole cloth. And that should leave us feeling encouraged.

After all, they did the same thing during the COVID scare. They promised 15 days to slow the spread, told everyone to stay six feet apart, and touted the so-called “vaccine” as safe and effective — all now exposed as lies.

Then, they insisted that Americans must fund Ukraine’s war against Russia because of “democracy.” If possible, that proved to be an even bigger lie than the COVID scare, for America’s NATO partners, in particular Germany, do not even qualify as genuine democracies, to say nothing of the tyrannical regime over which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presides.

Of course, Musk’s 2022 purchase of X made it impossible for Democrats and their media allies to gaslight Americans forever. Truth now emerges in real time.

And that, too, should give us encouragement. After all, it means that Trump’s enemies have nothing else to offer. If they had a new tactic to deploy, they would do so.

Indeed, Jennings’ rebuttal to the panelists’ easily refuted anti-Trump narrative showed that dishonest liberals still operate from the same playbook.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.