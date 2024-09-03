'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Arrested at Tennessee Zoo During Police Investigation of Camel Bite

A reality television star has been arrested after an incident at a Tennessee zoo.

The situation began Monday at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo.

Deputies from the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department were initially called to the zoo following a report of a camel biting a guest. At the guest’s car, the deputies say they were “immediately taken over by a suspicious odor” from it.

WMC-TV reports that deputies found Amy Slaton Halterman, Brian Scott Lovvorn and two children inside the car.

The initial contact turned into a drug bust that saw both Halterman and Lovvorn arrested.

The pair face the same charges of illegal possession of Schedule I substance, illegal possession of Schedule VI substance and two counts of child endangerment.

Halterman stars in TLC’s “1,000-Lb Sisters” with her sister Tammy Slaton.

The reality show follows the personal lives and weight loss attempts of the sisters, who tipped the scales at a combined 1,010 pounds in the first season, according to Today.







Halterman and Lovvorn were booked into the Crockett County Jail during the Labor Day holiday.

A post from the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department has mugshots of the two adults, as well as information on the original incident at the zoo.

No official confirmation has been given about what substances were found, but it appears reports may soon be confirmed or disputed by upcoming lab results.

WBBJ-TV reports the substances found are believed to include marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.

This report appears to match Tennessee’s illegal drug scheduling scheme, which differs from what is used at the federal level.

“Schedule I drugs are deemed the most serious because of their risk for causing addiction and dependency, as well as the general lack of any legitimate medical purpose for the substance,” a post from Knoxville legal firm Eldridge & Cravens explains.

Schedule VI covers marijuana, extracted THC, and synthetic analogues.

“In Tennessee, marijuana is illegal for all medicinal and recreational use,” the Eldridge & Cravens post states. “The only exception is for high-CBD, low-THC cannabis oils for those who suffer from seizures.”

Judging by an official statement, it seems Halterman’s minor celebrity status will do little to ease the county’s pursuit of charges.

“In terms of justice in Crockett County, it doesn’t really matter who you are or where you’re from. This alleged illegal activity will be prosecuted in our court system,” CCSD public information officer Stephen Sutton told WBBJ-TV.

As for the incident that initially drew deputies to the scene, officials have not revealed who was bitten by the camel or the extent of the injuries sustained in the alleged attack.

