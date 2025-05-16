The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement has posted a five-figure reward for information leading to a conviction following the discovery of a decapitated dolphin.

The disturbing saga began on April 15, when a call was made to the Southeast Marine Mammal Stranding hotline from a member of the public.

According to NOAA, the caller reported seeing the dead dolphin on the shore of Lea-Hutaff Island, which is undeveloped and only accessible by boat.

Experts from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, which runs a partner program with NOAA, arrived at the scene to find a disturbing sight.

The bottlenose dolphin was decapitated and its head was removed. Authorities say the criminal mutilation of the 8-foot marine mammal was done intentionally.

Officials determined the dolphin’s head was cut off sometime between April 16 to April 18.

NOAA uploaded a photo of the stranded dolphin’s body, taken before the mutilation, with its post on X notifying the public about the case.

A dolphin was found in North Carolina with its head missing. NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information on who might have been involved. Call (800) 853-1964 with any info. Learn more: https://t.co/oNIJ3y6adh pic.twitter.com/S8NyLpV2D2 — NOAA Fisheries (@NOAAFisheries) May 14, 2025

Will a suspect be identified in this case? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

A picture of the dolphin as discovered, as well as a map of the area where the marine mammal was found, is included in the NOAA’s release.

The act isn’t just gruesome and disturbing, but highly illegal.

“Harassing, harming, killing or feeding wild dolphins is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, as is collecting protected species parts,” the NOAA said in its release.

“Violations can be prosecuted civilly or criminally and are punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and up to 1 year in jail per violation.”

The Marine Mammal Protection Act, passed in 1972, serves as a blanket legal protection for whales, dolphins, porpoises, seals, sea lions, walrus, manatees, sea otters, and polar bears.

Responsibility for overseeing these protected species is split between NOAA and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with each agency tasked with managing certain animals.

NOAA appears determined to secure a conviction for this crime and has posted a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identification and successful prosecution of a suspect.

Officials admit Lea-Hutaff’s remote and inaccessible nature adds to the difficulty in finding a suspect.

Anyone with relevant information about this case is urged to call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.