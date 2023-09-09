An intense earthquake in Morocco on Friday killed over 1,000 people and injured hundreds more.

Rescue workers are scrambling to find survivors after buildings came crashing down during the earthquake that took place late Friday night, Reuters reported.

At a magnitude of 6.8 and with an epicenter of 45 miles, it was the country’s deadliest earthquake in over six decades.

“When I felt the earth shaking beneath my feet and the house leaning, I rushed to get my kids out. But my neighbors couldn’t,” Mohamed Azaw, a rescue worker, told Reuters.

6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco killing more than 1,000 people. This is now Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in decades. pic.twitter.com/paKrKnM3Tr — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 9, 2023



Morocco’s Interior Ministry said that approximately 1,037 people are dead and an additional 672 are injured, according to Reuters.

In cities near the epicenter of the quake such as Marrakech, Amizmiz, Asni and Taroudant, residents described their efforts to stay alive during the disaster.

“The earth shook for about 20 seconds. Doors opened and shut by themselves as I rushed downstairs from the second floor,” Taroudant resident Hamid Afkar told Reuters.

Turkey, which saw an earthquake in February that killed 50,000 people, pledged support to Morocco in the aftermath of the disaster. Algeria said it would open airspace for medical and humanitarian flights, despite having cut ties with Morocco a year ago.

Have you ever experienced an earthquake? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I express my deep sadness at the loss of life and destruction caused by yesterday’s earthquake in Morocco and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“The United States is ready to provide any necessary assistance as Morocco responds to this tragedy. Our thoughts are with the Moroccan people, and we offer our unwavering support and solidarity to our Moroccan partners at this tragic time.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.