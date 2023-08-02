Over 200 Sex Trafficking Victims Rescued in Two-Week 'Operation Cross Country'

A nationwide FBI-led operation has liberated hundreds of sex-trafficking victims.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced on its official website that “Operation Cross Country,” an annual two-week campaign against human trafficking, resulted in the rescue of more than 200 victims, including 59 minors.

“Human trafficking is a grave violation of human rights that preys on the most vulnerable members of our society,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in the announcement.

Each year, “Operation Cross Country” marshals resources for a concentrated, coordinated, and comprehensive effort.

While the FBI works year-round to stop human trafficking, the two-week operation gives the issue special focus. Likewise, it involves law-enforcement agencies at state and local levels. Finally, the operation integrates social service agencies as well as private entities such as The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The FBI has led this nationwide operation for 13 years.







This year, however, news of the operation’s success appears in a fresh context.

The anti-child sex trafficking film “The Sound of Freedom” continues to exceed box-office expectations. The surprise summer blockbuster starring Christian actor Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, former U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agent and founder of the anti-child sex trafficking organization Operation Underground Freedom, has heightened public awareness of this global scourge.

Meanwhile, members of the establishment media have dismissed the film. They have argued, for instance, that it promotes a right-wing conspiratorial fantasy.

In the current political climate, readers might not have much faith in the FBI or any government agency. They certainly have no reason to put stock in anything Wray says.

Still, “Operation Cross Country” predates the federal government’s current crop of corrupt bureaucrats. It also involves law-enforcement officials and victim-support workers who have no political agendas and seek only to help those whom traffickers have brutalized.

In short, “Operation Cross Country” refutes establishment media lies. It provides additional evidence that the problem of child sex trafficking has not originated in right-wingers’ imaginations.

Why the establishment media would try to downplay child sex trafficking remains a complicated and troubling question.

The establishment media, of course, serves the interests of leftist globalist elites. Do those elites believe that downplaying stories of child sex trafficking serves their interests? If so, why?

This ghastly crime involves victims and traffickers, but it also involves customers. Why does sex trafficking remain so lucrative? Who pays for it? Who can afford to pay for it?

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell went to prison for trafficking minors. To whom exactly?

The establishment media does not want people asking these questions, which is exactly why we must keep asking.

