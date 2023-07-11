Share
News

2024 GOP Candidate Accused of Turning Campaign Into Pyramid Scheme, But Some People Think It's Genius

 By Jack Davis  July 11, 2023 at 8:43am
Share

Republican presidential candidate and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has gotten attention, if not money, from a recent campaign funding proposal.

“A small oligopoly of political fundraisers is already making an ungodly amount of $$ on this election. It’s disgusting. I’m breaking up that cartel. Today we’re launching the Vivek Kitchen Cabinet: starting today, *anyone* can fundraise for the Vivek 2024 campaign & make a 10% commission. If someone else is getting rich on this, it might as well be you. Let’s go,” he posted on Twitter.

“Here’s the truth of how political fundraising actually works,” he said in a video accompanying his tweet.

Trending:
Joe Biden Appears Lost Among the Honor Guard, King Charles Coaxes Him Away After Multiple Attempts

“There’s a tiny group, it’s an oligopoly of people who raise money, bundling and otherwise, who get to keep a large percentage. Sometimes up to 10 percent, of what they actually raise. That doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

“My view is: Let’s democratize that and make it possible for everybody to make money as well.”

Twitter reacted with a mix of scorn and admiration.

Related:
Watch: 'What Happened?' - Bartiromo Pushes DeSantis to Answer Humiliating Questions About Campaign

Ben Yoho, the CEO of Ramaswamy’s campaign, said more than 300 applications to join the program were received in the first hours after the announcement, according to ABC.

Applicants have to pass a background check before being hired as contractors.

Yoho defended the idea.

“This is a flat-base commission, just like we pay our political fundraiser who’s on staff here. … This just expands that opportunity to our grassroots supporters,” he said.

He said the campaign needs to “build the ground team, both in regards to volunteer activities, but also the grassroots army small-dollar donors that will be able to lift this campaign up … and we need a quick surge of resources to defeat Joe Biden.”

Former Democratic National Committee Chief Counsel Joe Birkenstock predicted reality might not be kind to the concept.

Do you think this is a pyramid scheme?

“As is not uncommon, you see ‘outsider’ candidates tend to be the ones who pursue these kind of novel strategies,” he said.

“I think they’re gonna find that the juice really isn’t worth the squeeze. But it’s not something I can point to other examples having already gone wrong. I just think they’re kind of tackling a little bit of uncharted territory. And I think they need to be ready for a lot of surprises. That’s less for specific legal reasons than for kind of overall compliance strategy, and, you know, to some extent, just for optics reasons.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




2024 GOP Candidate Accused of Turning Campaign Into Pyramid Scheme, But Some People Think It's Genius
Watch: 'What Happened?' - Bartiromo Pushes DeSantis to Answer Humiliating Questions About Campaign
Republicans Working on Plan to Rein in FBI by Moving Headquarters 700 Miles from DC: Report
Biden DOJ Unveils Charges Against 'Missing' Whistleblower Who Spoke Out Against Biden Family
Watch: Fed Up Dad Flings Fitting Food at 'Chicken' SC School Officials Pushing Smut on Kids
See more...

Conversation